Men's Hairstyle Inspirations From 14 Top Male Models

Forget the ’90s. The early 2010s are calling, and they’ve brought the IT shoe of 2011 with them. The year is 2011. “Rolling In The Deep” is playing. You’re on your iPhone 4S, scrolling through this new app called Instagram. Suddenly, your thumb freezes on an image. It’s a paparazzi shot of Beyoncé, holding a tiny Blue Ivy in her arms. But that’s not what catches your eye: It’s Bey’s shoes, a black velour pair that looked like the lovechild of a sneaker and a wedge bootie, imbued with a quintessential French je ne sais quois. You’ve just had your first sighting of the Isabel Marant Bekett shoe, and it’s instant lust. Even if the closest you ever get to them is a knock-off pair from Steve Madden. (Beyoncé, which of course you know, would go on to wear them in her “Love On Top” video.)