37 percent of UK-based businesses lost over GBP 60,000 from cross-border payments post-Brexit

The Fintech industry is driving a rapid transformation that even regulators are struggling to keep up with. In 2020, over 20,000 new Fintech start-ups launched globally, with this number only set to rise each year. As company’s become more imaginative, financial services are becoming more streamlined and simplified. While increased competition is lauded as being beneficial to the industry, it is also leading the ‘old guard’ of industry incumbents to tighten their defences. We are now witnessing a secret tug of war across the European Fintech landscape.