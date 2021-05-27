37 percent of UK-based businesses lost over GBP 60,000 from cross-border payments post-Brexit
ECOMMPAY has revealed in a research that 37% UK-based businesses have lost revenue from cross-border card payments post-Brexit. According to the press release, the data reveals the average revenue lost from cross-border card payments post-Brexit is GBP 66,812. Just under one in five (18%) of businesses lost between GBP 10,000 and GBP 50,000, while 11% lost between GBP 50,000 and GBP 1 million. The losses follow in the wake of changing regulations post-Brexit, with certain payment processes becoming more expensive.thepaypers.com