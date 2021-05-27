Cruella - Theatrical Review

Disney has found a great deal of success with its live-action adaptations, and while they’ve definitely been more good than bad, we’ve had a few disappointments along the way (Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is one recent example that springs to mind). However, even the most die-hard Disney fans have questioned why this 101 Dalmatians villain - whose sole aim in life appears to be to kill puppies for their fur - could possibly need, or deserve, an origin story. Well, Craig Gillespie’s Cruella turns any preconceived notions on their head to deliver a movie that not only rivals the likes of Aladdin and The Jungle Book, but also feels like a bold departure for Disney that’s unlike anything we’ve ever seen from them before. Joker meets The Devil Wears Prada is a description you’ll likely see a lot over the weeks to come, and while it’s appropriate, it doesn’t fully do this delightfully devilish and stylish movie justice.