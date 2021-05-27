Cruella - Theatrical Review
Overview - Disney has finally made a live-action feature film based on one of their own animated properties that are actually watchable.Cruella is not only watchable, but it's punk-rock, badass, amazing, and tells a different story that hasn't really been told before, revealing some original material while paying homage to its predecessor origin film from 1961, 101 Dalmations. Cruella is Disney done right and is full of thrills, entertainment, excellent performances, and one of the best soundtracks in years. All hail, Cruella.