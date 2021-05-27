Cancel
Cruella - Theatrical Review

By Bryan Kluger
High-Def Digest
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOverview - Disney has finally made a live-action feature film based on one of their own animated properties that are actually watchable.Cruella is not only watchable, but it's punk-rock, badass, amazing, and tells a different story that hasn't really been told before, revealing some original material while paying homage to its predecessor origin film from 1961, 101 Dalmations. Cruella is Disney done right and is full of thrills, entertainment, excellent performances, and one of the best soundtracks in years. All hail, Cruella.

bluray.highdefdigest.com
Salon

Review: "Cruella" is a dazzling Disney film full of fun and flair

This story originally appeared on Winter is Coming. Cruella De Vil is one of Disney's most iconic villains, but she doesn't always get the same love that the studio's other notorious baddies get. It feels like the villains of the late '80s and '90s — Ursula, Scar, Jafar, etc — get most of that glory. But now it's time to dig up a classic and make her great again, and Disney does just that in the live-action film "Cruella."
'Cruella' review: Emma Stone is wickedly wonderful in Disney's stylish prequel

Imagine “The Devil Wears Prada” on steroids, set in ’70s London, with Anne Hathaway’s character vengeful rather than sweet. Sounds kind of great, right?. When I first heard about “Cruella,” the live-action Disney origin story of the “101 Dalmatians” villain Cruella de Vil, I may have rolled my eyes a bit. This is me going back in time to retract that eye-rolling: “Cruella” is an absolute kick, and if you’ve been looking for a reason to go back to movie theaters, here it is.
Review: Emma Thompson wipes Emma Stone off the screen in misbegotten ‘Cruella’

Everything that’s good about “Cruella” can’t obscure the fact that it was a very bad idea. The movie makes gestures toward style. It has first-rate costume design. The soundtrack contains a series of well-loved but mostly irrelevant pop songs from the 1960s and ’70s. But we still end up with a movie that should never have been made.
MARQUEE movie reviews, May 27: 'A Quiet Place Part II,' 'Cruella'

John Krasinski's effective sequel to his 2018 horror film "A Quiet Place," begins with a scene that's so normal it gave this masked viewer a pang of nostalgia. A crowd has gathered in a park, on a summer afternoon, for a kids softball game; it's a lovely, ordinary day. A title card reads "Day 1." And suddenly, a strange dark fire appears in the sky. The monsters have arrived, and nothing will be ordinary ever again.
Cruella Review: ‘Cruella’s’ High Fashion and Good Performances Overshadowed by Runtime

Emma Stone as Cruella in Disney’s live-action CRUELLA. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2021 Disney Enterprises Inc. All Rights Reserved. Cruella follows Emma Stone as Estella, a street smart grifter with dreams of making a name for herself in the fashion world. Her journey sees her befriend familiar thieves who are always looking for the angle. The trio build a life together in 1970s London until Estella’s fashion sense piques the attention of fashion icon Baroness von Hellman. Their meeting sets Estella on a path that will lead her to become the villainous Cruella we all know.
'Cruella' review: Disney villain's origin story a dizzying if uneven ride

There are some canonical Disney characters who simply demand further interrogation. The maniacally fur-obsessed fashionista Cruella De Vil, who tormented the young Darling family and their Dalmatian puppies in “101 Dalmatians,” and even has her own theme song, has had a grip on our imaginations since the animated feature in 1961. Glenn Close staked quite a claim on role in the 1996 live-action film, and now Emma Stone dons the two-tone wig in an attempt to explicate just why Cruella was so hungry for those puppy pelts.
'Critic Kids' review new Disney movie 'Cruella'

'Cruella' packed some serious bite at the box office and on Disney+ this weekend but what does the movie's target audience think? Amanda Salas assembled her "Critic Kids" team and asked them the hard-hitting questions!
Review: ‘Cruella’ Stitches Together a Fashionable Revenge Tale

Consider me stunned. Okay, “stunned” might be too strong an adjective but I will admit to being more than just simply pleasantly surprised by Disney’s devilishly entertaining Cruella. Even lifelong dog lovers will be won over with this engaging tale of loss, loyalty, and cut-throat high fashion hijinks that reveals the hidden backstory of 101 Dalmatians’ canine-hating villain.
‘Cruella’ review: Emma Stone makes villainy fun and sexy

Running time: 134 minutes. Rated PG-13 (some violence and thematic elements). In theaters. Think of the delicious new movie “Cruella” as the “Joker” of Disney. Like the pitch-black Joaquin Phoenix film, it explains the origins and psychology of an infamous villain — this time, Cruella de Vil from “101 Dalmatians.” How can we possibly come to understand and like a person who’s best known for plotting to skin adorable puppies and sew them into a coat? Who a lyric once described as “like a spider waiting for the kill?”
Disney’s ‘Cruella’ Review: A Punk Rock Fashion Dream

Cruella is a wicked look into an iconic character that has a passion for fashion and will stop at nothing to be the leading lady. It brings together high fashion and the British punk fashion era that rocked the fashion scene. Each of Cruella’s costumes was an iconic statement to her predecessor.
'Cruella' review: Emma Stone rocks the frocks, but the story? Woof

Who is “Cruella,” a coming-of-age movie about a woman who grows up to skin Dalmatians, for exactly? I have seen the movie; I have no idea. I do know that stars Emma Stone and Emma Thompson spend 134 minutes chewing on scenery like it’s made of rawhide, while they model sumptuous 1970s fashions — everything from Carnaby Street couture to Vivienne Westwood punk glam, all as seen through a Disney imagineer’s peepers.
CRUELLA Review; "The Biggest Surprise Of 2021...A Bold, Striking, And Visually Stunning Delight"

Disney has found a great deal of success with its live-action adaptations, and while they’ve definitely been more good than bad, we’ve had a few disappointments along the way (Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is one recent example that springs to mind). However, even the most die-hard Disney fans have questioned why this 101 Dalmatians villain - whose sole aim in life appears to be to kill puppies for their fur - could possibly need, or deserve, an origin story. Well, Craig Gillespie’s Cruella turns any preconceived notions on their head to deliver a movie that not only rivals the likes of Aladdin and The Jungle Book, but also feels like a bold departure for Disney that’s unlike anything we’ve ever seen from them before. Joker meets The Devil Wears Prada is a description you’ll likely see a lot over the weeks to come, and while it’s appropriate, it doesn’t fully do this delightfully devilish and stylish movie justice.
Cruella Reviews Released: What Do the Critics Think?

After few delays, thanks in part to a global pandemic, the origin story of one of Disney's most iconic villains is finally making its way to screens big and small. Cruella, starring Emma Stone as the titular villainess, is being released in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access this Friday. Many film critics, however, have already had a chance to screen the film, and their reviews started going live on Wednesday morning.
TheWrap

‘Cruella’ Film Review: Emma Stone Generates Sympathy for the de Vil

“Cruella” is loaded with pop-song needle drops throughout, but it’s the oft-used Rolling Stones hit at the end that ties it all together: The studio that gave us “Maleficent” and the director of “I, Tonya” have teamed up to rehabilitate yet another villain, in a film that could have just as easily been titled “Sympathy for the de Vil.”
Review: ‘Cruella’ is dazzling fun but shows too much sympathy for the de Vil

It may seem counterintuitive, but the easiest way to enjoy “Cruella” — and it’s plenty enjoyable, even when it overstays its welcome — is to try and forget that it has much of anything to do with “One Hundred and One Dalmatians.” The filmmakers, of course, do not always make this easy. In line with the Walt Disney Company’s nostalgia-tickling, franchise-building corporate imperatives, they have been tasked with revisiting that 1961 animated chestnut and spinning off a live-action origin story for its memorable fascist-fashionista villain, Cruella de Vil. And so they pile on the tie-in references galore. Those famous spotted dogs make an appearance. You’ll recognize key supporting characters from their names, like Roger and Anita, Horace and Jasper, and you’ll likely also pick up on a snippet of the original film’s signature tune: “Cruella de Vil/ Cruella de Vil/ If she doesn’t scare you, no evil thing will … ”
People

Cruella Called 'The Devil Wears Prada on Steroids' in First Reviews: 'Sinfully Entertaining'

Cruella is finally almost here. Coming from I, Tonya director Craig Gillespie, Cruella reimagines Disney's iconic villain in the long-awaited prequel to 101 Dalmatians, following the origin story of Cruella de Vil. Stone is the second actress to take on the role of de Vil for the big screen after Glenn Close played her in the 1996 101 Dalmatians adaptation and its 2000 sequel 102 Dalmatians.
Reviews For The Uneasily Quarantined:Cruella

MR. BLONDE: Are you gonna bark all day little doggie? Or are you gonna bite?. Brief Plot Synopsis: London's fashion scene is all bark, some bite. Rating Using Random Objects Relevant To The Film: 3.5 pairs of albino African endangered rhino slippers out of 5. Tagline: "Hello cruel world." Better...
Film Review – “Cruella”

So how do you take a psychotic villain who’s hell-bent on kidnapping Dalmatians and skinning them to design a coat, and make that person…likable? Going into Cruella, it was hard to know what to expect. When Disney released their first trailer in February 2021, the internet reaction was clearly divided. And a number of comparisons were immediately drawn to films like Joker, Birds of Prey and The Devil Wears Prada. But that doesn’t appear to have been by accident.