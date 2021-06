EMTs and paramedics often meet people on their worst day, but their lifesaving actions can ensure that patients can have many better days ahead. The opportunity to reunite with a recovered patient outside the setting of an emergency scene or transport can be a ray of hope and a reminder of the positive impact your work makes on the lives of others. Additionally, reunions with family members separated by the COVID-19 pandemic show there's a light at the end of the tunnel through even the most challenging of times.