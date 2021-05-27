Leesburg Council Moves Forward With Arts District Signage, Delays Private Mural Decision

The Town of Leesburg is set to turn up the spotlight on its Arts & Cultural District, 10 years after it was created by the council. The district, which includes the historic downtown area and portions of Catoctin Circle, was adopted by the Town Council in 2011 to encourage arts-related businesses and organizations to locate in town. Incentives including Business and Professional Occupation License tax rebates, real estate tax rebates and zoning permit exemptions are offered. The Commission on Public Art developed a marketing strategy for the district in 2019, acknowledging that many local residents or visitors to the downtown area are not even aware the district exists.