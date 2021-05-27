Cancel
Mason City, IA

Thursday May 27th Local Sports

KGLO News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Mason City High baseball vs. Decorah — 7:00. MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Miguel Sanó hit a three-run homer, leading the Minnesota Twins over Baltimore 3-2 for a three-game sweep of the major league-worst Orioles. Michael Pineda allowed one run and three hits over six innings in his first start since May 13 following a trip to the injured list caused by a thigh abscess. He struck out eight and walked two, and fell behind in the first on Trey Mancini’s 11th home run. Minnesota rallied to win for the sixth time in seven games and extend its winning streak to a season-high four. The Twins have beaten Baltimore 15 straight times.

Iowa Statekiwaradio.com

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark Named To USA Squad

Iowa City, Iowa — Iowa freshman Caitlin Clark named to the USA Women’s Under 19 World Cup Team. Clark is the only player returning from the Under 19 team that won Gold in Japan in 2019. The tryouts for the team were held in Denver.
Iowa Statektwb.com

Sioux Falls Storm lose season opener to Iowa

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Storm lost 36-56 to the Iowa Barnstormers in their 2021 season opener Saturday. The Barnstormers would strike first when Daquan Neal found Beau Tanner for a 26-yard touchdown, taking a 0-7 lead. The Storm were next on the board with a four-yard rushing touchdown by Nate Chavious, the extra point was no good, bringing the score to 6-7. The Barnstormers would end the first quarter with a 20-yard touchdown from Daquan Neal to Connor Hollenbeck to bring the score to 6-14.
Iowa Stateswimswam.com

Iowa Football Coaches Did Not Take Pay Cuts As Previously Announced

In June of 2020, with the coronavirus pandemic threatening college revenues, University of Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta announced that he and several high-profile coaches including head football coach Kirk Ferentz would be taking voluntary pay reductions. The story is significant to swimming fans because in between those two pieces...
Lake Mills, IAAlbert Lea Tribune

Multiple N-K, Lake Mills athletes qualify for 2021 state track meet

A total of 15 events, 10 for Northwood-Kensett and five for Lake Mills, qualified for the 2021 state track and field meet at the district meet in Northwood Thursday afternoon. The Vikings qualified six boys events and four girls events for the state meet, while the Bulldogs qualified three boys events and two girls events.
Iowa StateKCRG.com

Waterloo to consider name change for convention center

Man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith pleads not guilty. The man accused of shooting and killing an Iowa State Patrol trooper entered his plea. Michael Lang has pleaded not guilty in the case. Updated: 4 hours ago. After fighting and beating cancer twice, an Iowa college...
Mason City, IAGlobe Gazette

Father-son duo helps lead Mason City trapshooting team

Sebastian Brock has been trapshooting since he was 10 years old. He was taught by his father, Adam, who was taught by his father. The sport has been a hobby the family has passed down through generations. “I’ve hunted my whole life,” Adam said. “I was brought up shooting trap,...
Mason City, IAAlgona Upper Des Moines

AHS girls place 7th in NCC meet

MASON CITY—The Algona Bulldog girls’ golf squad finished in seventh place overall at the North Central Conference tournament played at the Mason City Country Club on Monday, May 10. The red-and-black had a team total of 464 during the day as the Clear Lake Lions captured the 2021 conference title...
Mason City, IAGlobe Gazette

Area roundup: Mason City girls blow out Fort Dodge

The Mason City girls soccer team has been on a bit of a hot streak lately. The Mohawks earned a 10-0 blowout win over Fort Dodge in Mason City on Tuesday night. The win marks the third victory in the past four games for the squad. "I thought we started...
Iowa StateGlobe Gazette

NFHS allows shot clock to be implemented for prep basketball

Whether for it or against it, a shot clock could be coming to gyms in the state of Iowa in the near future. The National Federation of State High Schools Association (NFHS) said on Wednesday that it is allowing all 50 states to adopt a 35-second shot clock for both boys and girls basketball starting in the 2022-23 season.
Mason City, IAGlobe Gazette

Catching up with Mason City native and painter Charles Fritz

For an entire decade, Mason City native and painter Charles Fritz effectively lived and breathed the story of Lewis and Clark. To mark the bicentennial of the duo's expedition across the country, Fritz painted 100 works to tell their story in a way he thought was as accurate as possible. In the collection there are pieces about encamping, hunting, trapping and encountering Native Americans who would one day be driven from their land.
Clear Lake, IAGlobe Gazette

Area Roundup: Clear Lake girls win North Central Conference title

Clear Lake left no doubt Monday afternoon at Mason City Country Club who was the top dog in the North Central Conference. The Lions had all of their low-four break 100, the only team to do that, which led to a total of 355 to claim the conference title. Hampton-Dumont-CAL was fifth with a stroke total of 450.
Northwood, IAAlbert Lea Tribune

Area golf teams see success in many forms

Numerous golf teams from around the area hit the course Monday afternoon. Northwood-Kensett, Lake Mills, United South Central and NRHEG saw some success, whether it was individual or team. Northwood-Kensett and Lake Mills boys’ and girls’ golf each took part in their respective Top of Iowa Conference Tournaments. The Lake...
Mason City, IAmystar106.com

Wednesday local COVID update — active case count slightly down, hospitalization up

MASON CITY — The active COVID-19 case count in north-central Iowa slightly decreased between midday Monday and midday Wednesday while no new deaths were reported. 53 new COVID-19 cases were identified in the ten-county listening area in the 48 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, while 57 new recoveries were reported. That moves the active case count for the listening area down from 1878 Monday to 1872 today.
Marshalltown, IATimes-Republican

Stylistic shift continues to cash in

With the Marshalltown boys’ soccer team in the middle of a dreadful spell of form in April, coach Scott Johannes said he decided to shift some players around and mess with the team shape a little bit. Over the last five games, the change has worked — Marshalltown (8-8) has...