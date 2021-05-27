Republican senators offer $928 billion infrastructure proposal in likely final counteroffer to White House

(Gary Moon/Getty Images)

By Brian Brant

(WASHINGTON) A group of Senate Republicans upped their initial counteroffer to President Joe Biden's infrastructure plan from $568 billion to $928 billion, according to Axios.

Biden had made a $1.7 trillion infrastructure offer last week after Senate Republicans made their first counterproposal that was down by $600 billion from the White House's over $2 trillion plan.

“We believe that this counteroffer delivers on what President Biden told us in the Oval Office ... And that is to try to reach somewhere near $1 trillion over an eight-year period of time," said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, who has been leading GOP negotiations.

However, Axios reports some Democrats want Biden to drop any GOP proposal and use the budget reconciliation process, which would only require 50 votes in the Senate.

The group involved in the back-and-forth with the White House has indicated this would be their final proposal, which includes $98 billion for public transit, $506 billion for bridges and roads and more.

“It’s a serious effort to try to reach a bipartisan agreement," Capito added. "We believe that the alternative, which is a partisan reconciliation process, would be destructive to our future bipartisan attempts."