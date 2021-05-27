Cancel
Republican senators offer $928 billion infrastructure proposal in likely final counteroffer to White House

(Gary Moon/Getty Images)

By Brian Brant

(WASHINGTON) A group of Senate Republicans upped their initial counteroffer to President Joe Biden's infrastructure plan from $568 billion to $928 billion, according to Axios.

Biden had made a $1.7 trillion infrastructure offer last week after Senate Republicans made their first counterproposal that was down by $600 billion from the White House's over $2 trillion plan.

“We believe that this counteroffer delivers on what President Biden told us in the Oval Office ... And that is to try to reach somewhere near $1 trillion over an eight-year period of time," said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, who has been leading GOP negotiations.

However, Axios reports some Democrats want Biden to drop any GOP proposal and use the budget reconciliation process, which would only require 50 votes in the Senate.

The group involved in the back-and-forth with the White House has indicated this would be their final proposal, which includes $98 billion for public transit, $506 billion for bridges and roads and more.

“It’s a serious effort to try to reach a bipartisan agreement," Capito added. "We believe that the alternative, which is a partisan reconciliation process, would be destructive to our future bipartisan attempts."

Biden abandons infrastructure talks after Senate GOP refuses to back tax hikes

President Biden abandoned bipartisan infrastructure talks with Senate Republicans on Tuesday over the party’s unwillingness to compromise on raising taxes. The White House said Mr. Biden decided to jettison talks because Republicans were not ready to “meet the essential needs of our country to restore our roads and bridges, prepare us for our clean energy future, and create jobs.”
SPOTTED dining together Tuesday night at Cafe Milano: Sen. JOE MANCHIN, GAYLE MANCHIN, RANDI WEINGARTEN and STEVE CLEMONS. IT DOESN’T GET EASIER — Our colleagues Marianne LeVine, Andrew Desiderio and Burgess Everett have a reality check this morning for anyone who thinks the new talks will produce a deal:. “‘I’d...
The White House said Friday that Senate Republicans’ “current offer” in negotiations over a massive infrastructure package isn’t good enough for President Biden. Press secretary Jen Psaki said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia on Friday presented a new offer to Mr. Biden that would boost infrastructure spending by about $50 billion.
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats released a plan Friday for spending $547 billion over the next five years on road, mass transit and rail projects, a blueprint for what they want parts of President Joe Biden’s broader infrastructure proposal to look like. The proposal from Rep. Peter DeFazio, the Democratic...