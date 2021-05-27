Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Shell's court rebuke marks the start of a new war against Big Oil

By Laura Millan Lombrana
MySanAntonio
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClimate lawyers are gearing up to take on more fossil-fuel companies after a Dutch court ordered Royal Dutch Shell to cut its emissions on the grounds that the oil giant is violating human rights by contributing to global warming. "We are already supporting other organizations to set up similar cases...

www.mysanantonio.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Slash
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Oil#Oil Companies#Oil Company#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Dutch#Royal Dutch Shell#Milieudefensie#Paris Agreement#The Geneva Association#European Union#Decarbonization#Eni#Bp#Repsol#Occidental Petroleum#Chevron#Exxon Mobil#Carbon Tracker#Bloomberg Intelligence#Congress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Law
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Country
India
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Global Warming
Country
Argentina
Related
Energy Industrysouthfront.org

The Insurgency Against Big Oil

Written by Dr. Binoy Kampmark. While Australian politicians languish in a world blotched by climate change scepticism and fossil fuel love-ins, global oil and gas companies have been shaken. Three titans of oil fame – Shell, ExxonMobil and Chevron – faced a range of decisions in May that promise to dramatically shape their future operations. The point is not negligible, given that this triarchy produced, between 1988 and 2015, 5% of total global scope 1 and 3 emissions.
Energy Industryhot96.com

Top U.S. oil industry lobby sets greenhouse gas disclosure template

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The biggest U.S. oil and gas trade association on Thursday released new industry guidelines for energy companies to report greenhouse gas emissions, in a bid to address the sector’s carbon footprint. The American Petroleum Institute, which includes Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp, said the framework aims...
Energy IndustryNBC Connecticut

Big Oil's Rise in Climate Lawsuits Draws Parallels to Big Tobacco

The prospect of a rising tide of climate litigation cases against heavy emitting businesses comes shortly after a landmark courtroom defeat for Royal Dutch Shell. Since the turn of the century, more than 2,000 climate litigation cases were found to have been filed in a trend that is widely expected to have global implications for carbon-intensive companies.
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Big Oil CEOs See Possibility of $100 Oil

(Bloomberg) -- The bosses of some of the world’s biggest oil companies said crude prices are likely to keep rising because a lack of investment will curtail future supply. The chief executive officers of Royal Dutch Shell Plc and TotalEnergies SE joined major commodity traders and banks in predicting that oil could go as high as $100 a barrel, although they also said volatile markets could drive prices back down again.
Industrythe-orator.co.uk

Propane Market Share, Trends and Growth Opportunities with Leading Participants – Exxon Mobil, Royal Dutch Shell, Chevron Corp. and More

The Global Propane market is forecast to reach USD 112.83 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Propane, an organic compound, was discovered in 1857 by Marcellin Berthelot, the French chemist. The compound is produced as a by-product of two other processes, petroleum refining, and natural gas processing. While processing natural gas, it requires removal of propane, butane, and large amounts of ethane from the raw gas for preventing condensation of its volatiles in natural gas pipelines. In addition to that, this compound is also produced in a limited amount by oil refineries as a by-product of cracking petroleum into heating oil or gasoline. In regards to its features, it is an odorless and colorless gas. It undergoes combustion like other alkanes. Its combustion is cleaner as compared to unleaded gasoline or coal. Propane per BTU production of CO2 is as low as natural gas. It burns hotter as compared to diesel fuel or home heating oil due to the very high hydrogen content. Thus, certain advantages of this fuel over coal or unleaded gasoline is one of the mentionable factor boosting the growth of the sector.
Energy Industryjwnenergy.com

Qatar says big oil keen to invest in $29 billion gas expansion

Qatar said there’s plenty of demand from some of the world’s biggest oil companies to be part of its $29 billion project to raise production of liquefied natural gas and preserve the country’s dominance of the global market. The Persian Gulf state received pitches for double the equity investment it’s...
Energy Industryrigzone.com

BP and Shell Start Up Gulf of Mexico Project

The Manuel project at the Na Kika platform has successfully started production, BP reported Wednesday. PHOTO SOURCE: BP. The Manuel project at the Na Kika platform in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico (GOM) has successfully started production, BP (NYSE: BP) reported Wednesday. BP and Shell (NYSE: RDS.A) each own a...
Energy Industryworldoil.com

India’s Reliance Industries plans $10 billion clean energy investment

(Bloomberg) --Reliance Industries Ltd., which operates the world’s largest crude oil refining complex, plans to invest 750 billion rupees ($10.1 billion) in clean energy over three years, paving way for a crucial transformation as investors, consumers and governments world over seek sustainable growth. The refining-to-retail conglomerate will create four “giga...
Energy Industryconvenience.org

Shell Accelerates Sustainable Initiatives

MINETY, England—Royal Dutch Shell has accelerated its alternative and renewable energy initiatives, the New York Times reports. For example, a Shell subsidiary called Limejump is managing a huge battery site in the English countryside that supplies electricity when winds or clouds slow the flow of renewable electricity. Limejump is just...
Energy Industryhydrocarbonprocessing.com

Australian parliament approves $1.8 B oil refinery subsidies

Australia’s parliament has approved plans to pay Viva Energy Ltd and Ampol Ltd up to A$2.3 billion ($1.8 billion) to keep their struggling oil refineries open to protect the country’s fuel security, Energy Minister Angus Taylor said. Under the plan announced in May the government agreed to top up earnings...
Energy Industrygcaptain.com

Big Oil CEOs Predict Return of $100 Crude

The bosses of some of the world’s biggest oil companies said crude prices are likely to keep rising because a lack of investment will curtail future supply. The chief executive officers of Royal Dutch Shell Plc and TotalEnergies SE joined major commodity traders and banks in predicting that oil could go as high as $100 a barrel, although they also said volatile markets could drive prices back down again.
Trafficrigzone.com

Major Oil Trader Joins $100+ Crude Bandwagon

(Bloomberg) -- Oil could top $100 a barrel in the next 12 to 18 months as the recovery from the pandemic drives a rebound in demand, according to Trafigura Group. “The market is hungry for oil,” Saad Rahim, Trafigura’s global chief economist, said Tuesday in an interview with Bloomberg Television. The trading house joins a chorus of market-watchers predicting that crude could reach triple digits again in the right conditions.
Trafficworkboat.com

Return to 2013 oil prices unlikely

A headline in the June 8 edition of The Wall Street Journal could have been pulled from mid-2013: “Traders Bet on Return of $100 Oil.”. The article went on to say how traders have gobbled up call options tied to oil reaching $100/bbl by the end of next year, suggesting they are betting the current demand-supply imbalance is here to stay for awhile. That narrative could easily be read as déjà vu all over again.
Energy Industryresilience.org

Shale oil and gas fraud: A sign of a peak in oil supplies?

Those of us who watched incredulously as investors shovelled more and more money into what we were sure were money-losing shale oil and gas drillers do not find the current spate of fraud lawsuits against these drillers surprising. The gargantuan claims about shale hydrocarbon reserves—which were compared more than once...
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Shell Mulls Largest US Oil Field Sale and More

Here are some of Rigzone's top upstream stories during the last week, just in case you missed them... Here are some of Rigzone’s top upstream stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Shell Mulls Sale of Largest US Oil Field. Royal Dutch Shell is reportedly reviewing...
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Will Shell's Permian Assets Be Repurposed?

(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) Earlier this week, Reuters reported that Shell (NYSE: RDS.A) is considering selling assets in the Permian Basin. Although Shell declined comment on the matter, a Bloomberg article about the report observes the prospect of divesting acreage in the largest U.S. oil field reflects mounting pressure on Shell to cut carbon dioxide emissions. In this installment of oil and gas market hits and misses, a member of Rigzone’s panel of prognosticators considers how a Shell Permian sale would actually lower emissions. Read on for his ideas as well as other panelists’ insights on recent market developments.