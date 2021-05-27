Patoka Fire Protection District takes delivery of new fire truck

The Patoka Fire Protection District has a new fire truck. Fire Chief Blake Hyde says it was delivered on Wednesday. “We are actually taking 2 trucks out of service. This truck carries 2500 gallons of water and has a 2000 gallon pump in it. It is replacing two trucks that do the same thing, with the only thing we are losing is the seating capacity. But with the lack of manpower and volunteers these days, we are having to consolidate our trucks to be able to serve multiple purposes. So this one can act like a pumper or a tanker if we need it to.”