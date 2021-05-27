TV tonight: ‘Friends: The Reunion’ gets the gang back together again

The one where the cast reflects on being global TV sensations — and all the pressure that comes along with it. All good things are doomed to come to an end, and it is exactly at this end where Ben Winston’s “Friends: The Reunion” picks up. The special, filmed in April and made available to stream on HBO Max on May 27, opens with a scene from the “Friends” series finale. All over again, fans watch their favorite characters say goodbye to their New York City apartment and head off into their new lives.