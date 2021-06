On this past Memorial Day, I thought of the five generations of my family who have served our country. My two grandfathers fought in WWI. My father fought the Japanese with the Army Air Corps. His brother died fighting the Germans with the U.S. Army. I spent 20 years in the Air Force. My daughter was in the Air Force. My grandson is currently deployed to the Middle East with the Army. Each of us swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution against all enemies. We believed in the principles on which this country was founded. Today, unfortunately, some of those principles are under attack, and the enemies are not foreign, but domestic.