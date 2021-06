The World’s most beloved local sub shop drives their curiosity factor with expansion across North America. Having been in business for over 33 years, the brand decided that it was time for a refresh, building on the solid history and performance over the last few years as a part of United Franchise Group’s affiliated family of brands. The re-branding is accompanied by a bold new logo, refreshed interior design elements, a new tagline, an updated rewards program as well as a new website. Jon Smith Subs’ refreshed brand is intended to reflect the commitment to sparking customers’ curiosity as the franchise is rapidly growing across the country and with their first entry in Canada to open this June.