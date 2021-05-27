Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

The Technology 202: Democrats introduce legislation prohibiting algorithmic discrimination

By National reporter
Washington Post
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a growing push among Democrats in Congress to ensure social networks and other websites aren’t promoting discrimination. Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) and Rep. Doris Matsui (D-Calif.) will today introduce legislation that prohibits online algorithms from discrimination on the basis of race, gender, age, ability and other protected classes. It also aims to create greater transparency about how digital platforms operate by requiring companies to explain in plain language the ways their algorithms work and what kind of information they collect.

www.washingtonpost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doris Matsui
Person
Pramila Jayapal
Person
Zuckerberg
Person
Ed Markey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Google Ceo#2016 Election#Privacy Advocates#Bill Of Rights#Employment Discrimination#Gender Discrimination#D Calif#Big Tech#The White House#Russian#Mgm Studios#D Minn#The Justice Department#Cnn#Politico#The Washington Post#Bloomberg#Hca Healthcare#U S Chamber Of Commerce
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
FTC
News Break
Amazon
Country
China
News Break
Congress
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Democratic Party
News Break
Google
Related
Congress & Courtssteadfastandloyal.com

New Legislation Has Big Tech Companies Scared

This past Friday, a group of House members from both sides of the aisle put forth a set of new legislation that seeks to break up Apple, Amazon, Google, and Facebook. As stated in a press release sent out by Rep Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), the new legislation seeks to “expand opportunities for consumers, workers, and small business owners by holding unregulated Big Tech monopolies accountable for anti-competitive conduct.”
ValueWalk

Requiring Employees To Be Covid Vaccinated Is Legal – Judge

Requiring Employees To Be Covid Vaccinated is Legal – Judge; Doesn’t Violate Federal or State Laws, and Serves a Valid Public Purpose. Judge Rules That It Is Lawful Requiring Employees To Be Vaccinated Against Covid-19 WASHINGTON, D.C. (June 13, 2021) - Federal judge Lynn Hughes (S.D. Tex.) has ruled that...
U.S. Politicsthedigitalhacker.com

US introduced five new bills to limit Big Tech power

Five bills have been introduced in the United States by lawmakers to limit the power of Big Tech companies. The legislation was created following a 16-month investigation into the powers of Amazon, Apple, Google, and Facebook. They discuss topics such as data, mergers, and these companies’ competitive behaviour, which may...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Opinion: Big Tech is broken. But can Congress fix it?

The internet has been a great unifier, enabling people to join others around the globe in pursuit of common interests. And now, the internet’s largest platform operators — Facebook, Amazon, Apple and Google — are uniting Democrats and Republicans on the House antitrust subcommittee in pursuit of their common interest: reining in Big Tech’s power.
Technologymartechseries.com

Antitrust And The Future Of Tech: Dogtown Media CEO Discusses Antitrust Issues In Tech With Capitol Hill Leaders At AppCon 2021

The future of free market competition and regulation over big tech is in the spotlight as discussion over antitrust regulation continues on capitol hill. To further this discussion, AppCon 2021 is set to take place June 14th – 18th to foster conversation between America’s top mobile innovators and political leaders in Washington DC. Dogtown Media CEO Marc Fischer will attend as a representative of California’s 33rd Congressional District to contribute to the discussion over antitrust legislation and the future of tech in America.
Congress & CourtsCNET

Google, Facebook, Amazon, Apple targeted by pack of US antitrust bills

US lawmakers unveiled a wide-ranging antitrust agenda Friday, aiming to rein in the competitive power of giants like Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google with five bipartisan bills that would represent the most meaningful refashioning of antitrust laws in decades. The bills, which are the culmination of more than a year-long investigation of digital competition, target what lawmakers call the "unregulated power wielded" by Big Tech.
Congress & CourtsAugusta Free Press

McEachin, Booker introduce legislation to combat legacy pollution

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) and Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) have introduced the Environmental Justice Legacy Pollution Cleanup Act, a bill aimed at eliminating pollution that has disproportionately harmed communities of color, Indigenous communities, and low-income communities for generations. The legislation would...
Congress & CourtsWDIO-TV

Justice Department will review restrictive GOP voting laws

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Justice Department plans to scrutinize a wave of new laws pushed by Republican state lawmakers that tighten voting rules. Attorney General Merrick Garland vowed Friday that his agency will take action on any violations of federal law. He also announced plans to double the staffing within...
Iowa Statebleedingheartland.com

Iowa Republicans opposed bill on pay equity for women

Every U.S. Senate Republican, including Iowa’s Senators Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley, blocked debate last week on a bill designed “to provide more effective remedies to victims of discrimination in the payment of wages on the basis of sex.”. Like most Senate actions, a motion to proceed with debate on...
Congress & Courtsgranthshala.com

Congress looks to break up Big Tech with bold new antitrust bills

The tech giants were targeted with a bold set of antitrust legislation from a bipartisan group of congressional lawmakers — and the proposed legislation could force them to overhaul or even break down their businesses. A package of five antitrust bills introduced Friday aimed at parent Alphabet of Amazon, Apple,...
Congress & Courtsgranthshala.com

Lawmakers unveil bipartisan antitrust reforms that could reshape Big Tech

The measures come in the wake of a lengthy investigation by the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust in four companies completed last year. heroine, Apple, Facebook and Google The House may be forced to overhaul its business practices under a new comprehensive set of antitrust reforms introduced by a bipartisan group of lawmakers on Friday.
Congress & Courtsworldnewsinfo4u.com

US lawmakers launch bipartisan push to rein in Big Tech

Members of the US House of Representatives have introduced five different bills seeking to tame the power of the world’s largest technology companies, in the biggest legislative threat to Big Tech in years. If passed, the proposals would together constitute the biggest shake-up of US monopolies law in a generation,...
POTUSWashington Post

Did Big Tech Get Too Big? U.S. Crackdown Seeks Answer: QuickTake

The rise of global technology superstars Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google created new challenges for the competition watchdogs who enforce antitrust laws. The companies dominate markets in e-commerce and smartphones, search advertising and social-media traffic. An anti-monopoly crackdown that began under President Donald Trump is expected to continue under President Joe Biden, who is surrounding himself with outspoken advocates for vigorous antitrust enforcement against U.S. tech companies.
Congress & Courtsthepopnews.com

Bipartisan Bill Introduced by U.S. House lawmakers

Bipartisan Bill got introduced by Lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday. The lawmakers formulated four bills that aimed at reining in the power of the tech giants in what one congressional aide described as a revolution in antitrust. Two of the Bipartisan bills address the problem of...
Congress & CourtsThe Spokesman-Review

Lawmakers introduce legislation targeting tech giants

WASHINGTON – House Democrats and Republicans introduced a sweeping series of bills on Friday intended to check the power of Silicon Valley giants, marking a new chapter in their years-long efforts to hold tech companies accountable. The rare cooperation in a bitterly divided Congress underscores the mounting bipartisan interest in...
Congress & Courtsmontanadailygazette.com

Big Tech Hit with Antitrust Legislation By House of Representatives

Lawmakers in the House of Representatives on Friday unveiled an antitrust package composed of five bills aimed at providing regulators more power to rein in Big Tech companies and potentially force their break up. The bipartisan initiative is being led by the House Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee leadership, with each of...