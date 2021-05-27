The Technology 202: Democrats introduce legislation prohibiting algorithmic discrimination

The future of free market competition and regulation over big tech is in the spotlight as discussion over antitrust regulation continues on capitol hill. To further this discussion, AppCon 2021 is set to take place June 14th – 18th to foster conversation between America’s top mobile innovators and political leaders in Washington DC. Dogtown Media CEO Marc Fischer will attend as a representative of California’s 33rd Congressional District to contribute to the discussion over antitrust legislation and the future of tech in America.