The Technology 202: Democrats introduce legislation prohibiting algorithmic discrimination
There’s a growing push among Democrats in Congress to ensure social networks and other websites aren’t promoting discrimination. Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) and Rep. Doris Matsui (D-Calif.) will today introduce legislation that prohibits online algorithms from discrimination on the basis of race, gender, age, ability and other protected classes. It also aims to create greater transparency about how digital platforms operate by requiring companies to explain in plain language the ways their algorithms work and what kind of information they collect.www.washingtonpost.com