STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police are asking for the community's help in finding a woman who is the subject of multiple letters and photographs from the World War II era. Stockton police officers found over 150 letters, including love letters, and photographs on June 8. Many of the letters and photographs had one woman as the subject, who police believe was Mary Ellen Driscoll. Police also believe she used the names Williams, Metcalf, Bohannon, Henderson and Andrews, according to a Facebook post.