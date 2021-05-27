Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

These 8 Amazing Products Will Keep You Cool All Summer Long

By Alarice Mccullough
Star-Tribune
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer is coming, and the days are starting to get hotter. You may be looking forward to long summer days outside with family and friends. Whether you're planning a vacation, going to a festival, or heading to the beach, it's essential to keep yourself and your family cool during the summer season. Keeping yourself cool will help you avoid issues such as dehydration, heat stroke, fatigue, and sunburn. Here are eight fantastic cooling products that will help keep you cool all summer long:

trib.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Productivity#All Summer Long#Cool Air#Pets#Heat Stroke#Patio Misting Kit Improve#Outdoor Misting Fan#Oscillating Fan#The Dyson Air Multiplier
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Shopping
Related
RecipesPosted by
NEWS CENTER Maine

When the heat is on, here are recipes to keep you cool

Having worked as a chef and food stylist, Vanessa Seder needs no instruction about how important it is for food to be beautiful and visually pleasing. So it’s no surprise that the pictures in her new cookbook, “Eat Cool—Good Food for Hot Days,” look terrific. But if all readers do is gaze longingly at the photos, she’ll be keenly disappointed.
Electronicsyou.co.uk

The best handheld fans for keeping you cool on the go

While we’re overjoyed to see summer has finally arrived after weeks of thunderstorms, just like every year, we Brits are poorly equipped to handle hot weather. With no air con in our homes or on public transport and less of us going into cool offices, it makes getting out and about a sticky, sweaty affair. Which is why portable, handheld fans are a must-have.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
CNN

22 sun hats to keep you cool (and sunburn-free) all summer

It’s finally time for a beach day! You’ve packed your towel, some sunscreen, reading material and even some snacks for a day by the water. But it’s important not to forget one of the most vital accessories of the day: your hat. Sure, sun hats don’t exactly have a reputation for being stylish — but not only can the right style protect your face and shoulders from the blazing sun, it might actually make your beach outfit that much more chic.
Electronicsglamourmagazine.co.uk

SOS: All the products you need to survive the summer heatwave, from cooling pillow inserts to the best desk fans

Cheese and Sauvignon Blanc lover, fashion enthusiast, Real Housewives obsessed and really rather tall. If you’re anything like me then you’ve been counting down the days for this current heatwave - but now it’s here, you’re finding it hard to literally do anything. It’s so hot. Us Brits tend to always forget just how unbearably sweaty our summers can be and while (don’t get me wrong) I’m grateful for the change in temperature, I am missing the cooler breeze of spring.
Plainfield, INConnersville News-Examiner

Easy summer energy-efficiency tips to keep your bill cool

PLAINFIELD — Summer means rising temperatures, and Duke Energy is helping customers save with easy, low- to no-cost do-it-yourself projects and tips to prepare for summer’s heat. “We typically see energy use spike in the summer since air conditioning is one of the biggest energy users in your home,” said...
Skin CarePosted by
Vogue Magazine

The Best Whitening Toothpaste to Keep You Smiling All Summer

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Now that mask-wearing is optional for fully vaccinated individuals in many indoor and outdoor settings, many of us are thinking about how we can put our best face forward. The best whitening toothpastes are of course an important part of that equation. Dr. Reena Wadia, a periodontist who runs RW Perio, a specialist private practice in London, recommends Colgate Max White toothpaste. Alongside that, though, she has advice for at-home dental care. “Do not underestimate the value of good brushing and interdental cleaning,” she tells Vogue. “Invest in an electric toothbrush and learn to floss or ideally use interdental brushes.”
Fitnessblufftonsun.com

Hydrate often to maintain health, keep cool in summer heat

It’s June already. The tourist season has started, and the heat seems to be on full force with recent heat indexes of 100-plus degrees. Since it’s going to get progressively hotter as summer moves along, this would be a good time to remind everyone here in the Lowcountry (especially tennis players) about hydration, i.e., taking in fluids.
Home & GardenDaily Beast

These Sheets Are My Go-To For Staying Cool All Summer

Scouting Report: This eucalyptus and cotton blend bedding is perfect for hot sleepers, especially for the Summer season. Staying cool throughout the night is my number one summer priority, as well as my husband’s. We’re both pretty hot sleepers, and let’s face it, there’s nothing worse than waking up sweaty and damp. We still want to be covered up and snug in bed though, so we like bedding that offers a soft, cozy feeling, without burning us up. I recently found a set of sheets that does just that.
Skin Careyou.co.uk

9 beauty products designed to cool you down in a heatwave

The pre-summer heatwave is officially upon us, and while rain is due to arrive in the coming weeks, temperatures likely won’t be dipping below 20 degrees, meaning it’ll still be shorts and tee weather. Us Brits are notoriously useless at staying cool in the summer, in part thanks to the fact that we so rarely get warm weather, and when we do, we always feel woefully underprepared. Luckily, the beauty world has stepped in to help, with more options than ever to keep your face and body as cool as a cucumber come peak summer.
Electronicsgoodhousekeeping.com

7 Best Electric Blankets to Keep You Warm and Cozy All Night Long

A quality electric heated blanket can be your favorite snuggle buddy all winter long. Perfect for movie marathons on the couch or across your bed on a chilly night, keeping you warm no matter the freezing weather outside. The Good Housekeeping Institute Textiles Lab found the best electric blankets to keep you cozy and snug this winter – plus, all of our picks are machine washable!
Apparelksl.com

Keep cool, look chic! These 7 summer dresses are under $30

The best way to beat the heat in style is summer dresses!. In case you missed it, Utah is in the middle of a heat wave. Now is not the time to layer on your cutest jeans and a t-shirt. It’s time for darling summer dresses! Pick up a few easy breezy pieces to slip on when you’re not rocking your pool attire.
LifestyleTree Hugger

Why You Should Use Your Instant Pot All Summer Long

When the temperature goes above 80 degrees, the last thing I feel like doing is turning on the oven. Despite my best efforts to ventilate the kitchen, the oven inevitably heats up the room to an uncomfortable temperature and it takes forever to cool down again. If you can relate,...
Electronicsyours.co.uk

Fans that will keep you cool during the day - and night

We always seem to be severely unprepared in the UK when a heatwave arrives, unable to cope with the sweltering heat and desperately searching for any available fans to keep us cool. Tossing and turning during the extremely humid night as we attempt to get some shuteye, and then our...
Lifestylemarthastewart.com

Five Creative Ways to Keep Your Guests Cool at a Summer Party

Outdoor parties are often casual affair, and in the summer post-COVID, we're all looking forward to finally relaxing with friends and family. Despite how much you're looking forward to a season of cookouts and backyard birthday celebrations, there's a good chance you're not thrilled about how hot these events might be. If you're hosting, it's important to help keep your guests cool and comfortable so that they'll want to stick around and enjoy each other's company. Luckily, there are creative ways to do just that.