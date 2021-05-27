These 8 Amazing Products Will Keep You Cool All Summer Long

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Now that mask-wearing is optional for fully vaccinated individuals in many indoor and outdoor settings, many of us are thinking about how we can put our best face forward. The best whitening toothpastes are of course an important part of that equation. Dr. Reena Wadia, a periodontist who runs RW Perio, a specialist private practice in London, recommends Colgate Max White toothpaste. Alongside that, though, she has advice for at-home dental care. “Do not underestimate the value of good brushing and interdental cleaning,” she tells Vogue. “Invest in an electric toothbrush and learn to floss or ideally use interdental brushes.”