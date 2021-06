Experience animals up close and personal at Nomad’s Animal Encounter in Seminole. This is not your normal zoo, this is a fully hands-on petting zoo with an experience you can’t get anywhere else in the state. Unlike other zoos, they take you into each of the animal’s enclosures to interact with and feed all the animals. If you are an animal lover you simply must take a trip to Nomads. Depending on the time of year, hedgehogs might be on-site, as well as chinchillas, zebras, raccoons, tigers, and many more exotic animals that are not found anywhere else in Oklahoma This place is fun for the whole family.