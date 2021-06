The office real estate market has been subject to much discussion over the last year. As vaccine rates increase and COVID-19 cases subside, optimism is starting to take hold. However, no one knows for certain exactly how the future of work will translate to the future of the office, especially for central business districts like downtown Toronto where, at the onset of the pandemic, many professionals transitioned to remote work, moved to the suburbs (or further afield), and don’t know when they’ll be comfortable taking transit again.