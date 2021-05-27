Cancel
Nanobody inhalation found to be effective against COVID-19 in hamsters

By Benedette Cuffari, M.Sc., Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a recent Science Advances paper, researchers from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine describe an aerosolized nanobody formulation that was found to effectively block the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in Syrian hamsters. Animals who received inhaled nanobodies have fewer coronavirus particles in their bronchioles (right...

www.news-medical.net
