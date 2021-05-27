Saw Till #5: Back is on!
Kind of non eventful hand planning and sanding so I didn’t take many pictures. I opted to use some scrap 1/2” plywood for the back and it went together well. I can see myself making changes down the road or even reclaiming this so I skipped the glue and just screwed the back on. I did a test fit to judge the quantity, placement and size of the slotted blocks to receive the saw plates but it will be done on the fly. I have imagined in my mind a jig to get the saw kerfs lined up and equidistant from each other.www.lumberjocks.com