Entertainment

Saw Till #5: Back is on!

By controlfreak
lumberjocks.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKind of non eventful hand planning and sanding so I didn’t take many pictures. I opted to use some scrap 1/2” plywood for the back and it went together well. I can see myself making changes down the road or even reclaiming this so I skipped the glue and just screwed the back on. I did a test fit to judge the quantity, placement and size of the slotted blocks to receive the saw plates but it will be done on the fly. I have imagined in my mind a jig to get the saw kerfs lined up and equidistant from each other.

www.lumberjocks.com
Sunnyside, WAsunnysidesun.com

I Saw it in the Sun: June 2, 2021

June 1, 1911 – ‘Sunnyside Library Rules’ – The privilege of drawing books is free to all residents and taxpayers in the city of limits and to all teachers in the county. Residents of the county may take books upon the payment of one dollar per annum. All others may take books from the library, upon leaving as a deposit with the librarian, an amount equal to the cost of the book taken out; the same to be refunded on return of the book. Two books may be taken out at one time provided only one is fiction.
I Saw You

I Saw You

No life: Hillyard car wash: Me washing my Delta 88, you saw me. You caught my eye when you pulled up next to me by the vacuums checking me out. I could not help but notice how sexy you are, waiting patiently. When I walked around to sit at the wheel you was looking hard; smiling, you said hello I am Michael, and I said hello I am Melissa. You looked into my soul, melting me like butter. You persistent, me so flustered, I gave you the first three numbers wrong. So if you're out there and you read this, the first three numbers are 558 NOT 588. Michael, call me or see me at the car wash. Melissa (youwantmetositwhere@gmail.com)
homedit.com

Take Precise Wood Cutting Lines With A Scroll Saw

Designed for intricate cuts, a scroll saw is a must-have if you’re into woodwork or you’re a fan of DIY projects that imply cutting wood. With a different construction compared to that of a regular saw, a scroll saw can be a very useful carpenter’s tool, especially if you love woodwork details.
Books & Literaturepunchdrunkcritics.com

Giveaway: Win ‘Spiral: From The Book Of Saw’ On Digital!

We’re happy to offer our readers the chance to win Spiral: From The Book of Saw on digital! The return of the horror franchise is available right now on PVOD, and stars Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson, and Max Minghella. SYNOPSIS: A criminal mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice...
Entertainment

TopBoi Till Late

TopBoi Till Late

9:00pm til 3:00am (last entry 11:00pm) TopBoi After Party Liverpool City Centre Location announced the Day before event. Entry price (public): 100 (Additional fees may apply) Staff follow all safety protocols as directed by local authorities. Individual seating/standing areas. One way systems in place. cleaning. Use of cleaning chemicals that...
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Rebel Wilson photo sparks concern among followers

(CNN) — Rebel Wilson has been documenting her fitness journey on social media for more than a year and a recent post has some of her followers worried. The "Pitch Perfect" star posted a production still on her verified Instagram account which shows how much weight she has lost, writing in the caption, "Hey babe, you got this x I know it's hard right now, I know you're trying to deal with stuff - but let's keep getting up every day and CRUSH IT - work out, hydrate, fuel your body with quality food ...show your brilliant brain and your big heart."
CharitiesKSBW.com

Surprise! Stories of amazing gifts no one saw coming

From a playground built to surprise a toddler with cancer to a revamped car donated to a military veteran facing financial setback amid COVID-19, these stories explore the power of generous acts. That includes a soccer team in New Providence, Pennsylvania, who banded together with their parents to do yard...
Books & Literatureharlequinjunkie.com

Spotlight & Giveaway: Then I Saw You by Kate Stacy

Today it is my pleasure to Welcome author Kate Stacy to HJ!. Hi Kate Stacy and welcome to HJ! We’re so excited to chat with you about your new release, Then I Saw You!. Tell us about the book with this fun little challenge using the title of the book:
Arizona State

Two Utility boxes

Two Utility boxes

I needed a couple boxes to store these tools that I take to Arizona in the winter. They were in cardboard boxes that were falling apart and would not make another trip. One is for the 3 jaw chuck I bought to go on our wood lathe when turning or drilling metal or wood parts that are small and need to be held in 3 jaws. If I use the 4 jaw wood lathe chuck, they don’t close down to zero and the holding area is sunken in the back of the jaws which makes it dangerous to be turning a small piece with the outer jaws flying around. The chuck has 1”- 8 backer plate on it. I had to make the backer plate because the chuck is $30 new and the backer plate is $65 and I’m cheap!!
Sam Malooflumberjocks.com

Punky Wood- More MIS-Adventures into Woodturning-5

I’ve been setting aside the punky wood. I’ll stabilize it with Cactus Juice and then turn it, and all will be well. Still don’t have my stabilizing rig set up yet, but that’s getting closer to the top of the list, and I’ve got enough wood queued up that I’ll probably fill my 6 quart pot and have two or three batches to cook in the toaster oven.
Home & Garden

Laundry Room Folding Table

Laundry Room Folding Table

My neighbor was in the process of upgrading there laundry room. This added feature will be a nice addition. They had purchased the laminate countertop and the shelving. They asked me if I could make the frame to put it all together. The rendering shown below is what I proposed. This included caster wheels so they could roll out to clean behind.
Interior Design

Underbench Cabinet

Underbench Cabinet

Some months ago I decided to build a cabinet underneath my Roubo bench to house many of the hand tools which were accumulating in abundance on a tool wall. I shall be retiring in a few years, and downsizing the house. My thoughts have begun entertain preparations to move the workshop, and saw this an opportunity to reduce the collection to those that fit in the drawers.
Visual Art

Portrait of a Man

Portrait of a Man

The original of this relief carving was a woodcut done by M. C. Escher in 1920 while a student in a school of decorative arts. This was long before his weird designs his later life. This piece has a basswood cutout glued to black walnut. It was carved over four months using only hand tools.
Workoutsgadgetify.com

Wreck Bag XT: Sand-Free Weight Bag with Handles

Here is a sand-free workout bag that helps you take your exercises to the next level. The Wreck Bag XT weight bag comes with up to 50lbs of weight. It doesn’t take a lot of space but adds more intensity to your workouts. Since it comes pre-filled, you can get started with it right away.
Design

Playing with magnets

Playing with magnets

I made this useless box a couple of years ago to try out a new way to make a latch. I can’t think of anything it could be used for, but I can’t seem to throw it away. Any suggestions?. It’s strangely satisfying to hear the snap when it closes.
Carsthatsnerdalicious.com

Best Under Hood Work Lights in 2021 Reviews

You might be thinking, “what’s the need for an under-hood work light?” Well, an under-hood work light is particularly designed to help access the engine bay. These work lights operate perfectly in low light conditions. There’s more. Under-hood work lights have a series of bright LEDs that illuminate the space,...
Interior Designdigsdigs.com

36 Cozy And Stylish Corner Window Nook Ideas

Windows are a must for every space as they enliven any room, they can be bay, bow, usual, floor to ceiling ones and many other, and I’d like to tell you of corner windows. Corner windows aren’t often seen in homes but they have several great advantages: they bring much natural light to the space, they provide amazing views and they create a nook that can be used in various ways. I’d like to share some ideas and ways to style such a corner window nook to make maximum of it.
Gardeningloves143.com

Concrete house with Rooftop Organic garden

For anyone who wants to renovate an old house building or thinking of decorating a house. Loft style must be one of your choices.. It is a style that meets the needs of those who like bare, raw, cool, unique, decorative styles that are widely popular. Loft style decoration as well create novelty and make your home more charming. Loft style home decor is still the dream of many people because it’s very interesting and charming. So we’ll share ideas and inspiration for decorating your home.
TV SeriesThe Hollywood Gossip

Natalie Mordovtseva Accused of Trashing Mike's House, Being a Total Slob

The back-and-forth conflict between Natalie Mordovtseva and mother-in-law Trish has flared this season. 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers have been picking sides, and some are still unsure. But it seems that all of the people in Mike Youngquist's life are united on one subject:. They simply do not...