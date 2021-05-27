Please Enable JavaScript

Cancel
Public Safety

News Break
Public Safety
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

What Is Cryptojacking and How Do You Detect It?

Criminals use all sorts of tricks and tactics to achieve their sinister goals. Unfortunately, the world of cryptocurrencies is not exempt. New criminal tactics have emerged in the form of an online threat known as cryptojacking. What exactly is cryptojacking and how does it work? You can find out in...
Internetnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Facebook sues makers of malicious Chrome extensions for scraping data | #firefox | #chrome | #microsoftedge

Facebook has taken legal action against the makers of malicious Chrome extensions used for scraping user-profiles and other information from Facebook’s website and from users’ systems without authorization. The two defendants developed and distributed the malicious browser extensions through the Chrome Web Store working under the “Oink and Stuff” business...
Technologysecurityboulevard.com

Password Attacks 101

According to the 2020 Data Breaches report by Verizon, 25% of all breaches involved the use of stolen credentials. And for small businesses, that number hit 30%. Brute force attacks have a similar share, accounting for 18% of all breaches, and 34% of those for small businesses. Why are password...
Animalskentlive.news

Woman held at knifepoint in her home as thieves steal newborn puppies

A woman has spoken of the terrifying moment she was held at knifepoint in her own kitchen by thieves who stole five new puppies - and kicked their mum in the head. Samantha Stewart, 25, was grabbed and threatened by thieves who took the litter of four-week old English Bulldogs on Thursday.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
CNN

Inmates at Oklahoma prisons begin receiving computer tablets

(CNN) — Inmates in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) began receiving tablets this week as part of a plan to supply all state prisoners with secure tablet computers. More than 21,000 inmates at over 20 facilities will receive tablets that will give them access to books, college classes, music...
Law EnforcementPosted by
Indy100

Police under fire for posing with suspect after manhunt

Police in the US have come under fire after posting an image of them posing with a suspect caught in a manhunt. The four police officers in the picture have been criticised for posing with alleged bank robber suspect, Eric Boykin, who they arrested in Prentiss, Mississippi on Tuesday. In...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
NBC News

Woman killed after car drives into protesters in Minneapolis

A woman was killed and another person was injured after a car drove into protesters in Minneapolis late Sunday night, according to police. Minneapolis Police said in a statement that the driver, who protesters pulled from the car after the collision, was taken into police custody. He also received treatment at an area hospital.
Violent CrimesPosted by
Latin Times

2-Year-Old’s Arm Chopped Off By 'Albino Hunters' Over Superstitious Beliefs

A single mother recalled the night of terror during which her younger child lost her hand. Two-year-old Jamimah had her left arm cut off. The crime is a commonly known occurrence in Zambia. People with albinism are often killed or attacked by “albino hunters” as their body parts are used by some for rituals. She hoped for the arrest and prosecution of the men who attacked the child in her home after pretending to be police officers.
Baltimore, MDReal News Network

Cops lied to put him in handcuffs, but a camera caught the truth

A birthday date goes awry when a Los Angeles resident and his passenger are profiled during a traffic stop resulting in the cuffing of the driver and arrest of his passenger. PAR investigates the legality of the traffic stop and the violation of the passenger’s right to film the police.
Sex Crimesyorkmix.com

Police officer admits raping and killing Sarah Everard

A police officer has accepted responsibility for killing York woman Sarah Everard, a court heard this morning (Tuesday). Pc Wayne Couzens, 48, appeared at the Old Bailey, when he pleaded guilty to the kidnap and rape of Sarah Everard. The court heard Couzens accepted responsibility for the killing of Ms...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Murderer Cop Derek Chauvin Begs for Light Sentence, Citing ‘Broken System’

Derek Chauvin, the white former Minneapolis police officer convicted of the murder of George Floyd, has requested a judge reduce his sentence to time served or probation. In a motion filed Wednesday, Chauvin’s lawyers wrote, “Mr. Chauvin asks the Court to look beyond its findings, to his background, his lack of criminal history, his amenability to probation, to the unusual facts of this case, and to his being a product of a ‘broken’ system.” Chauvin’s lawyers emphasized Chauvin’s “hard-working, law abiding life” and attempted to minimize his killing of Floyd, calling it “an error made in good faith reliance his own experience as a police officer.”
Violent Crimeslawofficer.com

MS-13 gang members allegedly fire 30 rounds into home of NYPD cop

Share and speak up for justice, law & order... Long Island, New York – An off-duty NYPD cop was grazed in the head by a bullet Monday when her home was riddled with more than 30 rounds. The New York Post reported that Officer Nathaly Gomez Iglesias lives in the home with her sister and mother and she was eating inside the home at 2:30 a.m. when the shooting occurred.