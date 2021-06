Across the country, Americans are celebrating the "return to normal" after a year defined by government-mandated shutdowns, widespread rioting, and divisive identity politics. Border communities, however, are experiencing an unprecedented flood of illegal immigration that is anything but "normal." These communities and their residents have a front-row seat to an utterly terrifying scene: 950% increase in border apprehensions; 3,000% increase in arrests of convicted sex offenders; seizures of enough fentanyl to kill every American four times over, and an unfazed federal government that is failing to address the horror at our border.