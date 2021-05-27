Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
India

Fight to douse Sri Lanka ship fire could take 'days': navy chief

By Ishara S. KODIKARA, LAKRUWAN WANNIARACHCHI
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b1ZHV_0aDIygeO00
Nine Sri Lankan ships and three Indian vessels have been working with international salvage experts to douse the eight-day old inferno on the Singapore-registered X-Press Pearl /AFP

An international firefighting effort to put out a huge blaze on a container ship off Sri Lanka's coast will likely take days, the country's navy chief said Thursday, amid mounting fears of a major oil leak.

Nine Sri Lankan ships and three Indian vessels have been working with international salvage experts to douse the eight-day old inferno on the Singapore-registered X-Press Pearl.

The vessel was carrying nearly 1,500 containers, including 25 tonnes of nitric acid, when a fire broke out as it waited to enter Colombo port.

It is believed that the fire was sparked by a leak of nitric acid on the 186 metre (610 feet) long ship. Monsoon winds fanned the flames.

But easing winds in the Indian Ocean will make firefighting efforts easier, Sri Lanka navy chief Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne said, describing the sea and wind conditions as "favourable".

"I hope in another few days we can extinguish this fire completely," he told AFP.

Sri Lanka's Marine Environment Protection Authority (MEPA) has said it fears the vessel could break up and leak oil onto coastal beaches.

"The hull may not be stable for us to tow the ship away from our waters," MEPA chairman Dharshani Lahandapura told AFP.

The vessel, now anchored, is carrying 278 tonnes of bunker oil and 50 tonnes of marine gasoil, she said.

- Avoidable disaster -

Lahandapura said the crew knew about a nitric acid leak on May 11 before entering Sri Lankan waters and that the fire could have been avoided if they acted promptly.

The ship's operator, X-Press Feeders of Singapore, confirmed they knew about the acid leak, but said attempts to leave the leaking container in India and Qatar had failed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xpSee_0aDIygeO00
Sri Lankan Navy soldiers worked to remove debris washed ashore from the MV X-Press Pearl /AFP

It said port authorities in the two countries had rejected requests because they did not have specialist facilities.

Sri Lankan authorities have lodged a formal complaint with police ahead of initiating legal action against the ship's captain.

Lahandapura said a large quantity of oil threatens to leak and pollute the tourist and fishing region of Negombo, 40 kilometres (25 miles) north of the capital.

"Our best option is to clean the beach and we suspect any clearing operation will take a few weeks, if not months," she said.

Sri Lankan soldiers were deployed Thursday to clean Negombo beach as debris from eight containers that fell into the sea after the explosion washed ashore.

Police also arrested eight people who had been scavenging for plastic raw materials and cosmetics that washed up for violating coronavirus lockdown regulations.

In September last year, an oil tanker caught fire off Sri Lanka's east coast after an engine room explosion that killed one crew member.

The fire on the New Diamond tanker took more than a week to put out and left a 40 kilometre (25 mile) long oil spill. Sri Lanka has demanded the owners pay a $17 million clean-up bill.

The 25 crew on the X-Press Pearl were evacuated on Tuesday following the explosion. Two suffered minor injuries, the owners said, and one, an Indian national, has tested positive for Covid-19.

The ship was on its way to Colombo from India's Gujarat state. The vessel is anchored 14 kilometres (7.5 nautical miles) offshore and can be seen from Negombo.

AFP

AFP

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sri Lanka Navy#Us Navy#Indian Ocean#Port Authorities#Mepa#Sri Lankan Navy#Sri Lankan Soldiers#Sri Lankan Waters#Sri Lankan Authorities#Ship#Colombo Port#Firefighting Efforts#Debris#Marine Gasoil#Bunker Oil#Salvage#Fight
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
Country
India
Country
Sri Lanka
Country
Qatar
Country
Singapore
Related
Indiadailyjournal.net

Sri Lanka braces for environmental disaster as ship sinks

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Authorities in Sri Lanka were trying to head off a potential environmental disaster Thursday as a fire-damaged container ship that had been carrying chemicals was sinking off of the country’s main port. The Singapore-flagged MV X-Press Pearl started sinking Wednesday, a day after authorities extinguished a...
EconomyICIS Chemical Business

Fire-hit container ship off Sri Lanka coast starts to sink

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--The fire-hit container ship off the coast of Sri Lanka has started to sink on Thursday, with no signs of oil or chemical spills detected so far, the Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) said. “A joint operation in coordinating with local authorities and the Indian Coast Guard to mitigate...
Public SafetyGreenwichTime

Sri Lanka police investigate fire on ship off Colombo

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — A special Sri Lankan police team has begun investigating a fire on a ship anchored off its capital, as the government seeks to take legal action against the vessel's owners over the incident, which has caused severe marine pollution, officials said Monday. The fire on...
Economytribuneledgernews.com

Singapore planning investigation into sinking ship near Sri Lanka

Singapore's Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) said it aims to carry out its own investigation into a stricken chemicals-laden container ship that started to sink on Wednesday off the coast of Sri Lanka, threatening environmental disaster. The MPA said late on Wednesday that it "has been in constant communication with...
Indiamymixfm.com

Disaster feared as chemical cargo ship sinks off Sri Lanka

COLOMBO (Reuters) – A cargo ship carrying tonnes of chemicals is sinking off Sri Lanka’s west coast, the country’s government and navy said on Wednesday, in one of Sri Lanka’s worst-ever marine disasters. The Singapore-registered MV X-Press Pearl, carrying 1,486 containers, including 25 tonnes of nitric acid, along with other...
Indiawcn247.com

Fishermen feeling the impact of Sri Lanka ship disaster

KEPUMGODA, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s fishermen are already feeling the impact of an unfolding environmental disaster caused by the slow sinking of a fire-ravaged cargo ship that had been loaded with chemicals. Fishing remained banned Friday along about 80 kilometers (50 miles) of coastline, as debris from the Singapore-flagged MV X-Press Pearl — including tons of plastic pellets and burned fiberglass — continued to wash ashore. Authorities were also on guard for the possible leak of oil and chemicals from the ship, which started sinking off the country’s main port on Wednesday, a day after a fire that raged on the vessel for 12 days was extinguished.
Aerospace & DefenseNASA

Satellite Observes Ship Fire Off Sri Lanka

On June 1, 2021, the Operational Land Imager (OLI) on Landsat 8 acquired this natural-color image of smoke streaming from a stricken cargo ship along the coast of Sri Lanka. According to news reports, the fire initially erupted in late May when the Singapore-bound vessel was anchored northwest of Colombo while waiting to enter the city’s port. It took crews about two weeks to extinguish the fire. Soon after, salvage experts attempted to move the ailing ship offshore into deeper water, but they had only towed it a short distance before the aft part of the ship sank.
IndiaPosted by
AFP

Sri Lanka questions burning ship crew after marine disaster

Sri Lankan criminal investigators began questioning the crew of a burning cargo ship Monday, as the Singapore-registered carrier smouldered for a 12th straight day in one of the island's worst-ever marine ecological disasters. "We have questioned three members of the crew so far and the investigations are ongoing," a police spokesman added.
Energy Industrywibqam.com

Sri Lanka readies for oil spill from sunken cargo ship

COLOMBO (Reuters) – Sri Lanka on Thursday readied for the possibility of an oil spill after a cargo ship laden with chemicals sank off its western coast. The Singapore-registered MV X-Press Pearl, carrying 1,486 containers, including 25 tonnes of nitric acid along with other chemicals and cosmetics, was anchored off the port city of Negombo when a fire erupted onboard after an explosion on May 20.
IndiaPosted by
The Independent

Ship on fire off Sri Lanka coats tourist beach in oil and debris

In a major setback to the marine environment and the fishing community, a container ship off the coast of Sri Lanka has been on fire for the past eight days, leaking oil and debris onto nearby tourist beaches on the western coast. The container ship MV X-Press Pearl, registered with a Singapore shipping company, was carrying tonnes of chemicals and cosmetics. The Sri Lankan navy has been working with the Indian navy to put the fire out amid fears that if the ship sinks, it would be a major environmental disaster. The officials say that monsoons and the rough...
Economytheaseanpost.com

Pollution: Sri Lanka To Sue Singapore Ship Owners

Sri Lankan authorities Sunday said they will sue the owners of a Singapore-registered cargo carrier which has burned for 11 straight days off the island's west coast and caused some of its worst-ever marine pollution. Police said a criminal investigation was also launched into the blaze aboard the MV X-Press...
Accidentsdawsoncountyjournal.com

A Cargo Ship Burns off Sri Lanka, Covering Beaches in Plastic Debris

Two weeks ago, a fire erupted on a cargo ship named the MV X-Press Pearl, which was carrying tons of chemicals and plastic pellets, while it was anchored near Colombo, Sri Lanka. Efforts to douse the fire were unsuccessful, and the damaged ship began spilling its cargo. Tons of plastic pellets, also known as nurdles, spilled from their containers and began washing ashore on nearby beaches. The pellets, used as raw material to manufacture other plastic products, can absorb harmful chemicals and can be mistaken for food by marine animals. The fire on the ship recently died down, but efforts to tow it to deeper water failed, and it appears to be slowly sinking. Local authorities and fishermen are now concerned about the possibility of an oil spill, as the sinking ship was carrying several hundred tons of fuel oil.
Indiaasumetech.com

Data Recovered From Fire-Stricken Ship Sinking Off Sri Lanka

Marine experts in Sri Lanka recovered the data recorder of the Singapore-flagged fire-stricken cargo ship sinking slowly off the country’s capital, officials have said as authorities appointed a panel to look into the impact of the incident on the marine environment. There were no signs of oil or chemical spills...