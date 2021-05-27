Dreaming Up a Warped Tour 2021 Lineup
As the world spent much of 2020 inside and isolated, disco experienced a resurgence like it hadn’t seen in years, providing escapist joy when reality looked like hell. Now, as the U.S. begins to emerge from quarantine in 2021, another revival has arrived: pop-punk. While its return to the mainstream has been brewing for years, thanks to emerging artists like YUNGBLUD and nothing,nowhere., in the late 2010s, it feels like no coincidence that the new wave is reaching a critical mass as we return to social life with infinite more angst.www.vulture.com