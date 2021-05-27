Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Dreaming Up a Warped Tour 2021 Lineup

By Justin Curto
Vulture
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the world spent much of 2020 inside and isolated, disco experienced a resurgence like it hadn’t seen in years, providing escapist joy when reality looked like hell. Now, as the U.S. begins to emerge from quarantine in 2021, another revival has arrived: pop-punk. While its return to the mainstream has been brewing for years, thanks to emerging artists like YUNGBLUD and nothing,nowhere., in the late 2010s, it feels like no coincidence that the new wave is reaching a critical mass as we return to social life with infinite more angst.

www.vulture.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Avril Lavigne
Person
Rina Sawayama
Person
Maggie Lindemann
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Punk Music#Punk Band#Warped Tour#Hot Rap Songs#Live Music#Dream Pop#World Music#Classic Music#Vulture#Crunkcore#Starstrukk#Instagram#Willow#Alkaline Trio#Pom Pom Squad#Polaroid#New York Times#Tumblr#Chiodos#Waterparks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Music
Related
MusicMusicRadar.com

K.Flay: "Collaboration decreases pressure, and when you decrease pressure and expectation you make better music"

Kristine Flaherty, otherwise known as K.Flay, is something of an anomaly. The 35 year old singer, rapper and multi instrumentalist from Illinois has spent the better part of a decade curating a musical melting pot of odd, interesting and disparate styles to create something that is well and truly her own. Her willingness to experiment has been omnipresent throughout her career, and is something that rings true whether she was recording lo-fi hip hop in her college dorm room or working with some of rock music's biggest names and producing Grammy-nominated rock bangers.
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Lost in Dreams music festival reveals lineup

For electronic dance music fans, anyway. Insomniac promotions, the company behind the Electric Daisy Carnival, is bringing a new music festival to Las Vegas. Lost in Dreams, which is dedicated to future bass, melodic dubstep and pop/electronic music, will debut at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Sept 4-5.
MusicPosted by
iHeartRadio

Aerosmith's 2022 Touring Plans Are 'A Pipe Dream,' Says Brad Whitford

Aerosmith guitarist Brad Whitford has serious doubts about his legendary band's prospects of returning in a post-pandemic world. While Aerosmith had a European tour booked for 2020 that's since been rescheduled to 2022, Whitford told Joe Bonamassa on a recent Live From Nerdville podcast that the plan seems unlikely to him.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: KennyHoopla & Travis Barker – “SURVIVORS GUILT: THE MIXTAPE”

Pop punk-indie rock star KennyHoopla and drummer Travis Barker (Blink-182) is out with their highly-anticipated collaborative album. We’ve heard the punchy angst anthems “Estella” and “Hollywood Sucks” already; Hoopla expands on loneliness, regret, and hollowness with cuts such as “Silence is Also an Answer,” “Turn Back Time,” and “Inside of Heaven’s Mouth, There is a Sweet Tooth.” Barker’s drumming keeps up with Hoopla’s explosive choruses with urgent synergy, culminating into a fortress of record desperate to cling onto what makes you comfortable in life. Stay tuned for more visuals with KennyHoopla and Travis Barker’s “SURVIVORS GUILT” in the months to come.
Theater & DanceMTV

Bop Shop: Songs From Laura Mvula, Orville Peck, Migos, And More

The search for the ever-elusive "bop" is difficult. Playlists and streaming-service recommendations can only do so much. They often leave a lingering question: Are these songs really good, or are they just new?. Enter Bop Shop, a hand-picked selection of songs from the MTV News team. This weekly collection doesn't...
MusicPosted by
Audacy

Travis Barker just shared video of his first show ever with blink-182

Ready to take a trip back in time? Good, cause we’re going back to Travis Barker’s very first gig with blink-182. Barker shared an incredible video from his first show as the drummer of blink-182 and it’s like stepping into a time machine. The show was put on by Baltimore Audacy station HFS @104.9 and shows a young blink-182 performing as dozens of concertgoers take to the stage to jump off and crowd surf.
Musicdigitaltourbus.com

Jenny Plant – DREAM TOUR

In this Dream Tour segment, the adult contemporary artist, Jenny Plant, reveals who she would want on her ultimate tour lineup. You can check out her picks, after the break. The thought of a tour right now is so exciting. Being around an amazing community of people who are there for the love of music and to have a good time, what could be better?
CelebritiesBirmingham Star

Shanna Moakler gets Travis Barker tattoo removed

Washington [US], May 16 (ANI): Shanna Moalker, the model and ex-wife of Travis Barker, recently got a tattoo of the latter's first name removed from her wrist. On Friday, the 46-year-old former Miss USA winner shared footage on her Instagram Story getting a tattoo of her ex-husband's first name removed from her wrist.
Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
1077 WRKR

Pick It Up! Mustard Plug Announces 2021 Tour

Is this 1991 or 2021? Mustard Plug was a favorite at Club Soda back in the day and the Grand Rapids ska band has just revealed plans for a 2021 tour. Don't call it a comeback- these guys never really quit. The Grand Rapids-based ska band Mustard Plug brought the horn section, the energy and the attitude to all the best clubs back in the day: Club Soda and the Strutt in Kalamazoo, the Intersection (when it was in Eastown, not downtown Grand Rapids), the illustrious Mac's Bar in East Lansing, Ann Arbor's renowned Blind Pig, and the immortal Detroit clubs St. Andrew's Hall and the Magic Stick.
MusicNYS Music

Brooklyn Duo Corbu Release “Lost & Found” EP

Brooklyn-based electronic dream-pop duo Corbu has released their Lost & Found EP. The EP reimagines the title track with five new remixes, along with the original version. Corbu, comprised of Amanda Corbu and Jonathan Graves, focuses on bringing an ethereal, even other-worldly sound to their psychedelic and ambient pop tracks. They have previously toured with Bloc Party, performed with Goldfrapp and played both Austin City Limits and Electric Forest festivals. Last year, Corfu released their debut album Crayon Soul, featuring mixing by Tame Impala and MGMT collaborator Dave Friedman.
MusicPosted by
94.5 KATS

Linkin Park Praise 11-Year-Old Nandi Bushell’s Cover of ‘Numb’

Nandi Bushell has caught the attention of many rock and metal artists with her impressive instrumentation, including Linkin Park, who've praised the 11-year-old's cover of their hit song "Numb." Bushell uploaded a video of herself performing a drum cover of "Numb" on her Twitter account over the weekend, admitting that...
Celebritiesnews-graphic.com

Addison Rae 'obsessed' with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Addison Rae is "obsessed" with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's relationship. The 20-year-old TikTok star thinks her friend has found an equally "amazing" partner in the Blink-182 drummer - who she was first romantically linked to in January - and thinks the couple are very "cute" together. She gushed to...
CelebritiesPopculture

Travis Barker's Son Landon Slams Mom Shanna Moakler During Dad's Kourtney Kardashian Romance

Travis Barker's son Landon Barker claimed his mother, model Shanna Moakler, is no longer in his and his sister's lives. Landon, 17, made the allegation in response to a TikTok critic who accused him and sister Alabama, 15, of treating Moakler "like trash." The comment came after Moakler, 46, got a tattoo of the Blink 182 drummer's name removed on Friday. Barker, 45, and Moakler divorced in 2008. He is now dating Kourtney Kardashian.
Rock MusicThe Quietus

Warp Shares Rare Aphex Twin Recording

The recording of Richard D. James' 'Slo Bird Whistle' was produced for a 1995 Peel Session. Warp Records has shared a previously unreleased track from Aphex Twin's 1995 Peel Session.
Rock Musicmetaltalk.net

James Kennedy confirms touring lineup

James Kennedy has told MetalTalk that his new band will be called James Kennedy & The Underdogs and that the new lineup is ready to tour the Make Anger Great Again album when things open up. The prospect of the new lineup performing Make Anger Great Again is exciting, especially...