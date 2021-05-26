newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Dylan Cozens wants to be a team leader

By Paul Hamilton
Posted by 
WGR550
WGR550
 3 days ago

Even though Dylan Cozens seemed to hit a wall near the end of his first season in the NHL, Paul Hamilton thought the Buffalo Sabres rookie was excellent, especially from a maturity standpoint.

www.audacy.com
WGR550

WGR550

Buffalo, NY
279
Followers
1K+
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Buffalo, including the Bills, Sabres and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wgr550
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Cozens
Person
Sidney Crosby
Person
Oskari Laaksonen
Person
Jack Eichel
Person
Sam Reinhart
Person
Jonathan Toews
Person
Steve Yzerman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Team#Nhl All Star Game#Team Captain#Nhl Draft#Nhl Draft#The Buffalo Sabres#Team Canada#Cozens End#Sabres Third#The Ahl North Division#The Rochester Americans#Pelicans#Finnish#Liiga#Training Camp#Pick#N Y#Kids#Valuable Experience#July
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLNHL

Morning Skate Report | Sabres, Bruins face off at 1 p.m.

Marty and Dan to go Bald For Bucks during broadcast on MSG. The Buffalo Sabres are set to face the Boston Bruins for the final time of the 2020-21 season this afternoon. Here's how to the team lined up for practice on Friday, which matched what Sabres interim coach Don Granato drew up during Thursday's game against the Bruins:
NHLWGRZ TV

Young Sabres will need to step up after a Jack Eichel departure

BUFFALO, N.Y. — All three of the Buffalo Sabres who started the season with a 'C' or an 'A' on their chests ended up with a season-ending injury between captain Jack Eichel, and alternates Jake McCabe and Kyle Okposo. In the team's exit interviews on Monday, Eichel expressed his dissatisfaction...
NHLbuffalohockeybeat.com

Sabres’ top young players excited for future: ‘Got a real good group here’

The contrast was stark. A day after Jack Eichel, Sam Reinhart and Rasmus Ristolainen all essentially said they’d welcome a change of scenery after enduring years of losing and turmoil, several of the Sabres’ top young players spoke optimistically about their futures in Buffalo. “Nothing but excitement,” winger Tage Thompson,...
NHLWGRZ TV

Hamilton Take2: Sabres cupboard is far from bare

BUFFALO, N.Y. — General manager Kevyn Adams is likely going to have to count on his young core as he moves forward. All the Twitter experts have been telling me for three years that the cupboard is bare for the Buffalo Sabres, but this season showed that it’s not. Adams...
NHLBuffalo News

With significant questions at center, Sabres could turn to Dylan Cozens, Casey Mittelstadt

An offseason beset by dissension between the Buffalo Sabres and the face of the franchise, Jack Eichel, continued Tuesday with General Manager Kevyn Adams conducting what sounded like business-as-usual exit interviews. Adams summoned the Sabres’ young players to KeyBank Center for one-on-one chats about individual performance during another season outside...
NHLBuffalo News

Mike Harrington: All Sabres' eyes, both young and old, on the GM's next moves

Imagine being Kevyn Adams right now. You've been an NHL general manager less than a year. Your top trade acquisition (Eric Staal) flamed out miserably. So did your top free agent acquisition (Taylor Hall). Your team endured a Covid-19 outbreak. Your head coach was such a disaster that he had to be fired. The team finished in last place in the NHL and missed the playoffs for a 10th straight year.
NHLNHL

'I have high expectations' | Cozens looks ahead to important summer

Forward will have a focus on offense entering his 2nd season. Dylan Cozens entered his rookie season with a clear set of priorities. He focused on defense early, knowing he would need to prove himself trustworthy to stick in the NHL at 19 years old. He knew he would eventually find the time and place for a fight, his way of earning the respect of veteran teammates.
NHLPosted by
Audacy

OPINION: The Sabres end with a strong effort, but a loss

(WGR 550) – It was very nice to see that the Sabres didn’t run for the bus in their final game. After getting pasted by the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday 8-4, they had a great practice on Friday and came out on Saturday and played from start to finish. Yes,...
NHLPosted by
Audacy

Ristolainen open again to any offseason trade

For a third-straight offseason, defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen is anticipating major changes coming to the Buffalo Sabres. The veteran defenseman was brutally honest during his end-of-season Zoom conference call on Monday after the Sabres finished the 2020-21 season in last place for the fourth time in eight years. "We need more...
NHLPosted by
Audacy

OPINION: Ryan Miller is a Hockey Hall of Famer

Saturday marked the final game of the 2020-21 season for the Anaheim Ducks against the Wild in Minnesota. It also marked the final game of Ryan Miller's National Hockey League career, where he ended up losing 4-3 in overtime. Now the veteran goaltender rides off into his days of retirement.
NHLPosted by
WGR550

Tage Thompson will play for Team USA at World Championship

The Sabres will have at least three players representing the team in the upcoming IIHF World Championship. Colin Miller has been selected to play for Canada, while Arttu Ruotsalainen will suit up for Finland, and Tage Thompson will play for Team USA.