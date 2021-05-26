Dylan Cozens wants to be a team leader
Even though Dylan Cozens seemed to hit a wall near the end of his first season in the NHL, Paul Hamilton thought the Buffalo Sabres rookie was excellent, especially from a maturity standpoint.www.audacy.com
