NJ Transit Rail Service Resumes at Hoboken Following an Investigation of a Suspicious Package

Hoboken, NJ (77WABC)-NJ Transit says rail service in and out of Hoboken Terminal has resumed after being suspended this morning following a report of a suspicious package. Officers from Hoboken and Jersey City Police Departments were called to investigate the incident on Grove Street in between 18th and Newport Streets around 5 am. The Bomb Squad was called in, clearing the package, a suitcase, containing a toaster with cables wrapped around it.