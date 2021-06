She's already sworn off interacting with the public after she received threats from trolls, and now Summer Walker has called out a woman she met while out and about. The singer recently shared a photo that showed her newborn with the baby's face covered and soon, Summer was hit with accusations that her child was malnourished. People threatened to call Child Protective Services and Summer wasn't having it, so she took to Instagram to share that she was cutting off taking photos and having casual chats with fans.