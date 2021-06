Well, here’s a line-up we can work with, Blue Peter followed by Bagpuss, The Clangers and Ivor The Engine, and with the Tinker Tailor repeats continuing after it you can spend the whole evening not leaving the seventies, enjoying surely some of the most-cherished programmes in the Beeb’s history. They’re a bit familiar, mind, the Blue Peter being the one from 1974 they’ve shown a couple of times before, with John, Pete and Les looking behind the scenes of the studio – a classic standby item, of course – but it’s not a chore to see it again. And after this the entire series of Bagpuss will appear on iPlayer, so you can keep the nostalgia flowing until the small hours.