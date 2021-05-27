Ethics Commission advances change to meal rules

Cancel
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s Ethics Commission has advanced an exception to its meal rules for public officials.

The exception would allow lawmakers, elected officials and other state employees to accept meals of $10 or less from members of the general public without notifying the board. The five-member commission on Wednesday set up a public comment period on the change through July 9.

Ethics Commission Executive Director Dave Thiele said he reviewed the Capitol Cafe menu, and “this would allow an individual to purchase modest lunch or breakfast and coffee for a public official as they educate them on whatever concerns them.”

Public or private social and educational events require a notice to be filed with the Ethics Commission that includes the date, place, sponsor, educational purpose, estimated attendance and estimated cost per attendee, the Bismarck Tribune reported. The proposed rule wouldn’t require notice for the $10 limit.

Dinners can still be bought for public officials at such events, but there must be an educational component of the event, people other than the lobbyist and public official must be present.

The Ethics Commission next meets in July, when the board could finalize the limited food and drink exception.

