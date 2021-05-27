Three people injured in two overnight Baltimore shootings

(Scott Olson/Getty Images)

By Sanchali Singh

(BALTIMORE) Baltimore police reported two shootings that occurred in the early hours of Thursday, resulting in the injuries of three people.

The first shooting took place in Southwest Baltimore around 2:13 a.m., when a 34-year-old man approached an officer and told him he had been shot in the arm.

Emergency medical services were called to the scene and the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

A preliminary investigation showed that the victim had been walking in the 300 block of N. Franklintown Road when he heard gunshots and realized he had been shot.

Another shooting took place in central Baltimore at 100 Light St. Officers responded to the scene at approximately 3:32 a.m. and found a 44-year-old man with a gunshot wound in his buttocks and a 42-year-old woman who had been grazed by a bullet on her abdomen.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about these shootings can contact Southwest District shooting detectives at (410) 396-2488 or Central District shooting detectives at (410) 396-2488. Those wanting to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.