Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eugene, OR

Man who shot at police sentenced to 9 years in prison

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 18 days ago

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A judge has sentenced a Eugene man found guilty of attempting to kill a police officer to nine years in prison.

Jordan Wilson, 56, was sentenced Wednesday, KEZI-TV reported. Wilson also will spend three years on post-prison supervision after he completes his prison term. Lane County Circuit Court Judge Charles Zennache ordered him to forfeit the gun that was involved in the shooting.

On Friday, a jury found Wilson guilty of second-degree attempted murder with a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.

In July 2020, police say officers responded to reports of a man menacing another man with a gun at a Eugene residence. Police said Wilson then ran to his home and fired at arriving officers who fired back at him. No one was injured, police said.

SWAT and a crisis negotiation team eventually arrested Wilson.

In a separate Lane County court case, Wilson faces charges of kidnapping and sex abuse and has pleaded not guilty. That case is scheduled to go to trial in late June.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

478K+
Followers
250K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Prison#Shooting#Guilty Of Murder#County Police#Trial Court#Ap#Kezi Tv#Lane County Circuit Court#Swat#Man#Officer#Gun#Arriving Officers#Post Prison Supervision#July#Ore#Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Violent CrimesPosted by
The Associated Press

Terror charges laid against attack suspect in Canada

LONDON, Ontario (AP) — Prosecutors laid terrorism charges Monday against a man accused of driving down and killing four members of a Muslim family in London, Ontario. The prosecution said Nathaniel Veltman’s four counts of first-degree murder constitute an act of terrorism and prosecutors have upgraded those charges under Canada’s criminal code. Police allege the incident was a planned and premeditated attack targeting Muslims.
Kansas City, MOPosted by
The Associated Press

Police in Kansas City investigate shooting death of woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police are investigating the shooting death of a woman in a southeastern Kansas City neighborhood. The shooting happened around 10 a.m. Sunday in a home along East Linwood, just blocks from the Kansas City Veterans Affairs Medical Center, police said in a news release. Police had not released the woman’s name by early Monday morning, and no other details of the shooting were given.
Topeka, KSPosted by
The Associated Press

2 teens shot, 1 seriously injured, in Topeka over weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Two teens were shot in separate incidents over the weekend in Topeka, and police say one of the teens suffered life-threatening injuries. Officers called around 11:30 a.m. Saturday to an area along SE 31st Street found a 13-year-old girl with a gunshot wound, police said in a news release. The girl was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. Police said her injury is being investigated as an accidental shooting.
Virginia StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Police: Car abandoned, body found beneath highway

WINGMEAD, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police are investigating how the apparent driver of an abandoned Cadillac sedan ended up dead beneath a highway. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the car had run into the jersey wall and was left across the travel lanes of a flyover from Route 288 to Interstate 64 in Goochland County early Sunday.
Oregon StateHerald and News

Chiloquin man charged with attempted murder

A Chiloquin man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly shot a friend in the head after an argument. According to the Oregon State Police, Jeremiah Cogburn, 36, called 911 around 10 a.m. Saturday to report that he had fought with a friend and punched him before the friend took off.
Eugene, ORKVAL

Rash of suspicious fires in Eugene under investigation

EUGENE, Ore. - Eugene-Springfield Fire is investigating a rash of at least 8 suspicious fires in trash bins over the course of 4 hours Monday morning. Dispatch logs also show several small brush and barkdust fires over night. Firefighters were able to knock down the fires. There have been no...
Eugene, ORRegister-Guard

Eugene police report uptick in fentanyl overdose deaths

Eugene police are reporting a significant increase in overdose deaths recently related to the drug fentanyl. Many of these deaths are linked to fake prescription drugs that are actually fentanyl, according to police spokeswoman Melinda McLaughlin. Actual prescription drugs are white or occasionally a very light blue, while fentanyl pills...
Eugene, ORPosted by
The Associated Press

2 dead following Eugene car crash, fire

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Two people died when their vehicle hit a tree in Eugene, police said. Eugene police spokeswoman Melinda McLaughlin said the crash, which led to a fire, was reported a little after 1 a.m. Monday, The Register-Guard reported. McLaughlin said the identities of people in the vehicle...
Oregon Statekqennewsradio.com

MOTORCYCLE REAR-ENDED BY SEDAN, MOTORCYCLIST FLEES SCENE

A report from Oregon State Police said a motorcycle was rear ended by a sedan early Saturday morning. The accident took place at about 5:20 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate Five, approximately two miles south of Canyonville. The man riding the motorcycle fled the scene in a vehicle that had been traveling with it. The report said it was discovered that the motorcyclist is the suspect in an assault in Grants Pass. The man in the car he was traveling with is believed to be an accomplice in the assault. A gun was discovered at the scene of the collision and it is believed to be the weapon used in the assault.
Eugene, ORkezi.com

Two people dead after crash in Eugene, police investigating

EUGENE, Ore. -- Two people are dead following a crash in a west Eugene neighborhood early Monday morning. Officials said the crash happened around 1 a.m. on West 18th Avenue near Parliament Street. The crash was originally reported as a house fire because a vehicle collided with a tree and...
Eugene, ORKVAL

Police: 2 dead in Eugene after car hits tree

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is investigating a motor vehicle crash Monday morning that killed two people. Police responded just after 1 a.m. Monday on W. 18th Avenue between Josh Street and Four Oaks Grange Road. EPD worked overnight on reconstructing the crash. Police say the driver hit...
Eugene, ORkezi.com

EPD and UO PD respond to six noise complaints on weekend party patrols

EUGENE, Ore. -- Three Eugene police officers and two Univeristy of Oregon police officers conducted party patrols in the West University district from about 10 p.m. Friday night until 2 a.m. Saturday morning. During that time, they responded to six loud noise/party complaints, according to EPD. Those complaints were located...
Eugene, ORKVAL

Eugene Police note significant increase in overdose due to Fentanyl

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department has seen a significant increase in overdose deaths attributed to Fentanyl. Most commonly, these deaths have been linked to fake prescription drugs that are actually Fentanyl. Fentanyl is around 100 times stronger than Morphine and around 50 times stronger than Heroin. Very small amounts of this drug can kill.
Oregon StateCorvallis Gazette-Times

Wrong-way driver killed on I-5 near Harrisburg

A motorist driving the wrong way on Interstate 5 in south Linn County was killed when their Honda Civic collided with a semi-truck on Sunday night, according to a news release from the Oregon State Police. The crash occurred at about 10:30 p.m. near milepost 208. The name of the...