'The UK went blundering along, almost making it up as we went along, for most of the pandemic.'Prof Gabriel Scally of Independent SAGE says Dominic Cummings' claim that tens of thousands died of #COVID19 who 'didn't need to' is "undoubtedly true".More:
COVID news live: PM warns 'we may need to wait' for more data before rules can end on 21 June - as Hancock says it's 'too early to say'. Coronavirus latest: Boris Johnson avoids questions about whether he has confidence in Matt Hancock.