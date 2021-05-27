Cancel
Video Games

Resident Evil Village Actor Explains How She Brought Lady Dimitrescu To Life

By Joe Pring
wegotthiscovered.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResident Evil Village fans have already met the face of Lady Dimitrescu but what of the individual who performed motion capture for the popular character?. That honor goes to actor Maggie Robertson who, in a recent interview with PC Gamer, revealed all about her time as the survival horror title’s villainess and how she remained blissfully unaware of how big her first major role was until turning up to the audition. Despite having no prior voice acting credits, Robertson likens the experience to that of black box theatre (a term used to describe minimalist acting on a largely empty stage) where the most important prop of all is imagination.

