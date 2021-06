Friday, May 28 was a day of celebration for Pastor Tim Stephens. All charges of contempt of court that had been brought against him by Alberta Health Services were dropped. By Friday afternoon, the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms issued a press release stating firstly that the May 6 injunction issued by Justice John Rooke did not apply to Pastor Tim Stephens, and secondly, that he had not been provided notice of the order prior to his arrest. Accordingly, the charges were rescinded.