These 8 Amazing Products Will Keep You Cool All Summer Long

Want a refreshing treat for both kids and adults? These 9 popsicle recipes will keep you cool as the weather gets warmer! Plus they're healthy and super fun for kids to eat!. During the hot summer months, nothing is more refreshing than an ice cold popsicle! My kids love to cool down by the pool or at summer hang outs with their friends with popsicles. Homemade popsicles are great for a few reasons. First of all, they're super simple to make with popsicles molds. Kids especially love the ones that are fun shaped! Next, you know exactly what's going in them so they're much healthier than most store bought options. And, last but not least, they're super affordable! You can use your favorite fruits, juices, coconut water, and yogurt for the popsicle recipes below. You can even freeze leftover smoothies into super delicious popsicles! The possibilities are endless! These 9 popsicles recipes will be your family's new favorite way to keep cool and healthy all summer long.