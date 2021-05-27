Cancel
Lisa Kudrow and Phoebe’s Biggest Fan Sang ‘Smelly Cat’ at the Friends Reunion

By Devon Ivie, @devonsaysrelax
Vulture
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey won’t take you to the vet, but maybe they’ll take you to watch the Friends reunion on HBO Max instead, where viewers were treated to a “Smelly Cat” performance between Lisa Kudrow and Phoebe superfan Lady Gaga. The novelty song, which became one of the sitcom’s most beloved gags throughout its run, hasn’t aged a bit, but we still have a few questions: Seriously, what are they feeding that feline? Shouldn’t the animal cruelty hotline be called at this point? “I love ‘Smelly Cat,’ it’s one of my favorite songs,” an adoring Gaga, decked out in full Phoebe cosplay, explained. “Can I just say something. Thank you so much for being the person for all of us on Friends who was the different one, or the one who was really herself.” The duo are also joined by a gospel choir, but not “Smelly Cat” co-writer Chrissie Hynde, or, in our dream scenario, Bob Dylan. One day …

