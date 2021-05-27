Sanjena Sathian on Writing into Obsessions You’d Rather Avoid

For years, I labored on a memoir in the margins of my life (weekends, vacations), and I spent my days working as a journalist and editor. It was the perfect marriage. The memoir demanded solitude, silence, and many boxes of tissues. The journalism countered all of that by pushing me out into the world to talk to people, hold their stories, and, ultimately, to assemble stories that were not my own. Maybe it was an unconventional marriage; readers wanted to know how much I had struggled to write my own story, trained as I was to write the stories of others. But I had not struggled, at least not in that way. Having complete strangers trust me with their stories reminded me over and over that our most intimate stories can reveal the most public truths. I could not imagine working on a memoir without my life in journalism.