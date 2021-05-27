Cancel
Sanjena Sathian on Writing into Obsessions You’d Rather Avoid

By The Maris Review
Literary Hub
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week on The Maris Review, Sanjena Sathian joins Maris Kreizman to discuss her new book, Gold Diggers, out now from Penguin Press. It’s frustrating as a child of immigrants, as a South Asian American, to find everyone around you obsessed with identity. And also find yourself obsessed with identity. And trying to get out of that obsession but also finding yourself writing into that obsession. So, the book, whether I like it or not, is about that question in a lot of ways.

lithub.com
