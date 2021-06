Information governance is boring. There, I said it. And though everyone should care, they typically don’t. I remember the boom in records management after 9/11. One year later, the interest had faded back into obscurity. Just like few people want to do housework, few want to take on the tasks involved in information governance — you clean things up only for people to make a mess again. So it would be dishonest to say that we can ever make governance sexy, but we can at least make it much less boring and far more effective than it is today.