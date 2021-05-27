CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Being an Organ Donor Can Save Lives

 2021-05-27

With more than 107 thousand people in the US and more than 22 thousand people in California currently waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant, and many more waiting for a healing tissue transplant, it is important to register as an organ, eye and tissue donor to help save and heal lives...

news4sanantonio.com

The Importance of Becoming a Living Donor

Right now, over 122,000 people are waiting for a life-saving organ transplant in the United States, according to the University Health Transplant Institute in San Antonio. It can take a minimum of 3-5 years for transplant patients to wait for a liver or kidney from a deceased donor. Within that time of waiting, a patient may become sicker. There is a shortage of deceased organ donors, which is why the University Health Transplant Institute is trying to grow its living donor program.
