High Blood Pressure: a “Silent Killer” that Should Never be Ignored

sanfernandosun.com
 2021-05-27

High blood pressure has been dubbed the “Silent Killer,” because those who have it typically show no signs or symptoms, making it that much more dangerous. Unless treated, however, the consequences to your health can be very serious. With May being National High Blood Pressure Education Month, it’s important...

verywellhealth.com

Is High Blood Pressure Considered Heart Disease?

High blood pressure is a condition that makes your heart work harder to pump blood throughout your body. Over time, it can damage your arteries if it goes untreated. These effects, in turn, raise your risk of heart disease. This overview will explain the connection between high blood pressure and...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Pressure#Blood Vessels#Heart Failure
Knowridge Science Report

High blood pressure in midlife may increase brain damage later

In a recent study published in the European Heart Journal, researchers found that higher than normal blood pressure is linked to more extensive brain damage in the elderly. They found that there was a strong association between diastolic blood pressure (the blood pressure between heartbeats) before the age of 50 and brain damage in later life, even if the diastolic blood pressure was within a healthy range.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
TODAY.com

More people should be measuring their blood pressure at home for optimal health

Regularly checking your own blood pressure offers an important glimpse into your health and gives you the chance to keep your heart and brain in good shape. Yet most older adults who would especially benefit from this habit don’t monitor their numbers at home, the University of Michigan National Poll on Healthy Aging found. The results, based on a national sample of Americans 50 to 80 years old, were published this month.
HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Doctors should ‘prescribe’ exercise for people with slightly high blood pressure, cholesterol

In a new report from the University of Pittsburgh, researchers suggest doctors should encourage otherwise healthy adults with slightly elevated blood pressure or cholesterol to sit less and move more to improve heart health. The American Heart Association scientific statement suggests doctors write exercise “prescriptions” for people with mild to...
WEIGHT LOSS
docwirenews.com

Blood Pressure Control in Young Adults with CKD

In middle-aged or older adults with chronic kidney disease (CKD), blood pressure control is a modifiable intervention for cardiovascular events and progression of CKD. However, according to Alexander J. Kula, MD, and colleagues, there are limited data available on the association between blood pressure and outcomes in young adults with CKD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

The Relationship Between High Cholesterol and High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure and high cholesterol on their own are serious risk factors for heart disease and stroke. When both high blood pressure and high cholesterol occur together, they can damage blood vessels, greatly increasing the risk of future complications. To prevent heart disease and stroke, it's vital to get your cholesterol and blood pressure under control.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
sanjuanjournal.com

Best Blood Pressure Pills to Naturally Support High Blood Pressure

Often enough, people develop heart problems, and most of the time, the reason behind it is aging, as simple as that. Although, there are cases where blood pressure issues are predisposed, meaning there’s a genetic reason behind it. Low blood pressure isn’t a big deal, but the higher the blood...
HEALTH
MedPage Today

The Brain and Heart Want Different Blood Pressure Goals

The optimal systolic and diastolic blood pressure (BP) target for each person may depend on his or her individual risk profile, an observational study suggested. Based on the 33,357-patient ALLHAT trial, there appeared to be a U- or J-shaped association between risk of several cardiovascular events and BP, such that going too low in systolic or diastolic BP was not good for the patient. The nadir of risk was observed at different BP combinations depending on the outcome of interest:
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

Dr. Fauci's Signs You've Already Had COVID

Everyone wants to know when "coronavirus will be over." For some, it may never end; these "long haulers" got COVID, even a mild case for some, and have debilitating symptoms that go on and on. Might you be one of them? How to tell? During a lecture at McGill University, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said "there are those—anywhere from 10 to 30%—in which their signs and symptoms are not completely explainable by readily apparent or identifiable pathogenic processes. And we refer to that as Long COVID." He went on to mention "very common lead reported signs and symptoms" and we've rounded them up in this article, with expert commentary from Dr. Karen Jubanyik of Yale. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

What Foods Help Lower Blood Sugar Quickly?

Blood sugar levels are an important part of our overall health. High blood sugar increases your risk of diabetes, heart disease, and stroke. Knowing the foods you should remove and add to your diet may help you maintain a healthy lifestyle. ‌High blood sugar is a significant risk factor for...
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin Linked To Doubling Weight Loss

Up to 50 percent of people may have a deficiency in this vitamin. Taking vitamin D supplements can boost weight loss, help shed belly fat and control blood sugar levels, research finds. Previous studies have shown that people who are dieting lose 20 pounds more when they have high vitamin...
WEIGHT LOSS

