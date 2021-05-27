Fire department welcomes new Deputy Chief of Fire Prevention and Public Education
The Airdrie Fire Department (AFD) welcomed a new member to their roster, bringing in James Kostuk as the new Deputy Chief of Fire Prevention and Public Education. In his position, Kosuk will be responsible for fire investigations, inspections, and education. He said his vision for the position is to continue to promote the good practices of the fire department and help educate citizens on prevention and safety.