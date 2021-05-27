Cancel
Fire department welcomes new Deputy Chief of Fire Prevention and Public Education

By Riley Cassidy
thecragandcanyon.ca
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Airdrie Fire Department (AFD) welcomed a new member to their roster, bringing in James Kostuk as the new Deputy Chief of Fire Prevention and Public Education. In his position, Kosuk will be responsible for fire investigations, inspections, and education. He said his vision for the position is to continue to promote the good practices of the fire department and help educate citizens on prevention and safety.

