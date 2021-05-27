Fire department welcomes new Deputy Chief of Fire Prevention and Public Education

Monique Belair is the new Director of Fire and Emergency Services and Fire Chief for the City of Belleville. Chief Belair is a skilled fire services leader with over 30 years of knowledge and experience planning, developing and implementing programs and processes in the fire services and field of emergency management. Chief Belair has over seven years experience in the role of Deputy Fire Chief with the City of St. Catharines and most recently the Town of Oakville municipal fire services.