Guthrie remains committed to safeguarding the health and well-being of our patients, staff and visitors. The organization continues to closely monitor the prevalence of COVID-19 in the communities it serves and follows state and federal guidelines in order to safely care for its patients. Effective Monday, June 21, Guthrie has updated its hospital visitation policy to allow for more relaxed guidelines. Guthrie reminds visitors that masks must be worn at all times at Guthrie facilities, regardless of vaccination status. Current New York State guidelines require all patients and visitors to be screened for temperature and COVID-19 symptoms.