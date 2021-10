Yesterday the Board of Trustees announced their acceptance of President Joel Martin’s resignation and appointed me as interim president. Wagner, like the rest of the world, has been in a state of change and transition since the beginning of the pandemic. Joel guided us through one of the greatest challenges of our lifetime and provided keen leadership during a defining period of the college’s history. I am grateful that Joel has agreed to serve as an adviser for the remainder of this semester, ensuring a smooth transition for the college.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO