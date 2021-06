This is a very abbreviated history of Wake Forest as it went from corn plantation to bustling town the size of cities in some states. We would not be Wake Forest without Dr. Calvin Jones, a true American because he moved a lot, who was born in Great Barrington, Massachusetts on April 2, 1775, earned his medical license at 17 and moved to Smithfield, N.C. when he was 20. Five years later he wrote a series of newspaper editorials urging North Carolinians to understand and adopt the new smallpox vaccine that had just been developed in Europe, as he always found the newest ideas in health care, popularized them and used them.