Dr. Gupta on the origin of Covid-19: I think answer is knowable

A recreation of the coronavirus. A Chinese epidemiologist has stated that USA should be a priority in the next phase of the investigations on the origin of covid-19, after a study discovered that the disease could have been circulating since December 2019, according to a state media on Tuesday. The study, published by the US National Institutes for Health (NIH), showed that at least seven people in five US states had been infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes covid-19, weeks before the North American country will report the first official cases.