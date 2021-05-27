Cancel
Dr. Gupta on the origin of Covid-19: I think answer is knowable

 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta and Chris Cuomo discuss if we are any closer to finding out where and how Covid-19 originated.

Forbes

Here’s What Dr. Fauci Has Said About Covid’s Origins And The Lab Leak Theory

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Wednesday again pushed back on criticism he “deliberately suppressed” the theory that Covid-19 originated in a lab in Wuhan, China, claiming he’s always kept an “open mind” about how the virus first spread—but a review of his comments over the last year shows the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, like other scientists, has become more open to other theories even as he continues to assert, like the majority of scientists, that the virus likely came about naturally.
Fox News

Trump on COVID origins: 'I believe it was a terrible accident, but I believe it came from the lab'

Former President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he believes the coronavirus pandemic is the result of a "terrible accident" during an exclusive interview on "Hannity." Addressing the latest developments in the Wuhan lab-leak theory, Trump told host Sean Hannity that while the pandemic was a "horrible" experience that claimed more than three million lives across the globe, he is fairly certain that it was accidental on China's part.
Fox News

The push for another WHO probe on COVID-19 origins

USA TODAY

'I remember it very well': Dr. Fauci describes a secret 2020 meeting to talk about COVID origins

A 2020 call appears to have played a key role in shaping views of scientists who contributed to shutting down talk of whether a lab leak caused COVID. In the early days of the growing coronavirus outbreak that would soon become a pandemic, an elite group of international scientists gathered on a conference call to discuss a shocking possibility: The virus looked like it might have been engineered in a laboratory.
Axios

Companies shift thinking on COVID-19 vaccine mandates

There's a new shift from prior thinking that companies could steer clear of mandating vaccines for their workers. Driving the news: Morgan Stanley said this week it would ban unvaccinated people from offices, while JPMorgan warned a mandate could be on the way. Why it matters: Wall Street isn't representative...
The Guardian

The animal origins pathway of Covid-19 outbreak is logical, but there’s no ‘gotcha’ evidence

The global Covid-19 pandemic may yet become the worst in modern history. Already there are more than 175 million cases and 3.8 million deaths. As quickly as the pandemic was upon us, so too has been the response – the rapid implementation of new technologies to drive public health, novel approaches to vaccines, and the continuous courage and commitment of our healthcare workers.
realclearscience.com

Everything I Got Wrong About COVID-19

Each of us, in our own way, was tested by the Coronavirus Pandemic. Some lost livelihoods, others lost loved ones, and all of us soldiered through as best we could. As a science journalist, my unique challenge was to provide RealClearScience readers with the most up-to-date, evidenced information possible. During a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic of a never-before-seen infectious disease, this task proved difficult indeed.
thesaxon.org

A Chinese epidemiologist points out that the origin of covid-19 could be the US

A recreation of the coronavirus. A Chinese epidemiologist has stated that USA should be a priority in the next phase of the investigations on the origin of covid-19, after a study discovered that the disease could have been circulating since December 2019, according to a state media on Tuesday. The study, published by the US National Institutes for Health (NIH), showed that at least seven people in five US states had been infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes covid-19, weeks before the North American country will report the first official cases.
mediaite.com

One Daytime Show on Fox News Pulled More Viewers Than Anything in Prime Time on MSNBC and CNN in Tuesday Ratings Race

Fox News’ late afternoon panel show The Five topped all of MSNBC’s and CNN’s prime time programming in total viewers Tuesday, according to Nielsen data. With 2.56 million total viewers, The Five had more viewers than each of the competition’s prime time offerings, including each network’s most watched show. MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show averaged 2.27 million total viewers, while CNN’s Cuomo Prime Time had 903,000. The Five also topped nearly all of CNN and MSNBC’s prime time shows in the valuable demo of viewers age 25-54, with 337,000, falling just behind Maddow, which had 345,000 in the demo. (For comparison, the most-watched show in the demo on CNN Tuesday was Anderson Cooper 360, with 234,000.)
talesbuzz.com

‘Single most qualified’ mRNA expert speaks about vaccine risks after YouTube bans his video

The man who invented the mRNA technology used in some coronavirus vaccines says he was censored by YouTube for sharing his concerns on the vaccines in a podcast. “[O]ne of my concerns are that the government is not being transparent with us about what those risks are. And so, I’m of the opinion that people have the right to decide whether to accept a vaccine or not, especially since these are experimental vaccines,” said Dr. Robert Malone during a Wednesday segment on Fox News’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, saying YouTube deleted a video of him speaking about the associated risks.