EDWARDSVILLE – Sydney Baalman has been a softball pitcher since she took her first lessons at age 8. Softball came easy for 10 years. Then, it didn’t. “I feel like I got discouraged at the beginning,” Baalman said of the first month of her first season with the SIUE Cougars. “When you get to college, it’s like a whole new game. The strike zone is different, the batters are different. You can’t miss a pitch and be OK. You have to hit every pitch all the time. I had to adjust to that, making sure that I was focused every pitch to every batter.