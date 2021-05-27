There is No Reason to be Upset!

Of the Big Four professional sports leagues in the United States, the NBA tends to have the chalkiest playoffs by far. Dating back to 2000, five wild-card teams have won the Super Bowl, six wild-card teams have won the World Series and there have been nine cases of an NHL team reaching the Stanley Cup Finals despite ranking sixth or worse in its conference standings. But in the NBA, you have to go back to 1999 to find the last time a No. 6, No. 7 or No. 8 seed made the finals, and back to 1995 to find the last time a team won it all as a No. 4 seed or worse.