There is No Reason to be Upset!

By LADodgerTalk.com
chatsports.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell, the Dodgers lost last night – for the first time in 10 games – and of course, someone must be blamed. “Dave Roberts should have never started Trevor Bauer” is a theme that seems popular today. Second-guessers are never wrong! However, I guarantee the decision to start Bauer was done by “committee.” The Dodgers front office sends Dave Roberts all types of data about everything related to the game and they also talk about it, so it you want to blame someone, blame the Dodgers Front Office and avbe Roberts.

Trevor Bauer
