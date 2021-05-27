Cancel
Mark Hankins named Co-Head Coach for Mizzou Men’s Golf, will take over in 2023

By Rock M Nation
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new era of Mizzou Men’s Golf is set to begin in the near future. The program announced yesterday that they have hired Mark Hankins, who will serve as Missouri’s Co-Head Coach for the time being and will be Mark Leroux’s successor when he retires in 2023. Recently with Nebraska,...

www.chatsports.com
Soccerlakenewsonline.com

Stefanie Golan replaces Bryan Blitz as Mizzou head women's soccer coach

After a month-long search to find the second head coach in Missouri women's soccer program history, a woman with heavy Show-Me State ties will take the helm. Stefanie Golan, a St. Charles native who spent the past nine years as the head coach at Minnesota, will be the Tigers' new coach, athletic director Jim Sterk announced Thursday morning.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Re: Our men's golf headed to Zona

Not enough emotions could begin to describe the feelings. No one ever looks back and asks how many. We're in and what a joy the last 3 days have been. Those that know me, know the tears are flowing... Taste good too. Thank you Jesus and Coaches Penley and Byrd. C U in the Desert!!!!
Nebraska City, NENews Channel Nebraska

Pioneers Name New Head Football Coach

NEBRASKA CITY-Nebraska City Public Schools are excited to announce Kaleb Walker as the next head football coach. Kaleb has taught and coached in the district the past 12 years. He has served as high school English teacher, head track coach, and assistant football coach. He currently serves and will continue as the Middle School Dean of Students.
Minot, NDMinot Daily News

MSU men’s hockey names Waselenchuk as new head coach

Minot State University athletic director Andy Carter announced that Wyatt Waselenchuk has been named the new head coach for Beavers men’s hockey. The MSU hockey program has been one of the most prolific ACHA D-I hockey programs in the country over much of the last 10 years including two national championships, nine straight quarterfinal appearances, and five final fours.
Golfponyfans.com

Men's Golf's Goodwin Named To Final Haskins Award Watch List

Men's Golf's Goodwin Named To Final Haskins Award Watch List. SMU's Noah Goodwin was named to the Final Haskins Award Watch List, which was released by Golf Channel and Golfweek today. The Haskins Award is voted on Division I men's golf players, head coaches, assistant coaches, sports information directors and...
SoccerThe Recorddelta

WVWC’s men's soccer coaches named Atlantic Region Staff of the Year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The West Virginia Wesleyan men's soccer coaching staff of Gavin Donaldson, Mike Tenney and Luca Falconieri were recognized as the United Soccer Coaches Division-II Atlantic Region Men's Staff of the Year for the 2020-21 season. The honor was voted on by Atlantic Region coaches. In his...
Golfanewspaper.net

Men’s Golf League

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/
Sportschatsports.com

Mizzou Softball is Living Up to Coach’s Motto

Jacqueline LeBlanc of Sports Illustrated profiled Missouri’s softball team and how they found success again with their focus on culture. Y’all, this article is OUTSTANDING and comprehensive. It is truly fantastic. I won’t share it all because you should read it immediately, but here’s some of my favorite parts:. LeBlanc...
Lincoln, MOkjluradio.com

Lincoln University names new head men's basketball coach

Lincoln University has a new interim head coach for its men’s basketball team. The university announced on Thursday that Ed Wilson has taken over the post, after serving the past seven years as the team’s top assistant coach. During his time with the Blue Tigers, the team has won 66...
Grand Forks, NDfightinghawks.com

Steven Aldridge named assistant coach for men’s basketball program

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – University of North Dakota men's basketball head coach Paul Sather announced the hiring of Steven Aldridge as an assistant coach on Friday. "Steven comes from a highly successful program that played for conference championships and made a run in the NCAA tournament while he was there," said Sather. He brings a great deal of experience and energy to our program and has established recruiting relationships throughout the country, in particular the west coast. He has played for and worked with some tremendous coaches and has been highly recommended from all those he has spent time with. He's a perfect fit to our staff and we're excited about getting him to Grand Forks and helping us build North Dakota men's basketball into Summit League champions."
Cedarville, OHPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Wright State WBB names Hoffman as head coach

The Wright State University women’s basketball team has a new head coach. Kari Hoffman has been hired as the eighth head coach in the program’s history, Director of Athletics, Bob Grant announced Thursday. Hoffman previously served as the head coach of Cedarville University for the last five seasons. During her...
Hamilton, MSwcbi.com

Wade Tackett Takes Over as Head Coach of Hamilton Football

HAMILTON, Miss. (WCBI) — Former New Hope head coach Wade Tackett has a new home. After resigning from his position with the Trojans back in December of 2020, Tackett drops down from 5A to 1A ball as he becomes the newest head coach at Hamilton High School. Tackett spent three...
Stephenville, TXtheflashtoday.com

Pete Cuadrado named first Tarleton women’s soccer head coach

STEPHENVILLE – Two-time Division I Conference Coach of the Year and NCAA Tournament head coach Pete Cuadrado has been selected as the first women’s soccer head coach at Tarleton State University, announced Friday by Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Lonn Reisman. Tarleton is set to add women’s soccer in the...
Providence, RIbrownbears.com

Melanie Ruzzi Named Women’s Hockey Head Coach

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown University Athletics has hired Melanie Ruzzi as the Bears' next women's hockey head coach in an announcement made by Vice President for Athletics and Recreation M. Grace Calhoun, PhD. No stranger to the ECAC and Ivy League, Ruzzi comes to Brown with seven years of coaching experience in the conferences.