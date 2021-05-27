My Random Quick Takes #2

I was debating posting this in Reddit, but bx has some interesting perspectives. So I've lived with my mom since senior year of college and it's been interesting. Honestly, I had more than enough money to live on my own (6 figures plus and no student debt), but hit a problem in which I had to purchase the property that we were renting so I own the place that we stay in. It was a good deal because I could sell a good amount. My little sister is 3 and her father is a deadbeat and from I said this from the jump, idk why she had a child because it seems like she doesn't even want a child most of the time. That said, here's the problem, I'm going to be 25 this week. My past 3 years have mostly consisted of me babysitting a LOT like nearly everyday. Most of the time, I don't mind because I love my sister but I truly feel like this is BS. I work a pretty intense job WFH during the day and I'm practically unable to leave the house and I have to babysit the evenings nearly every night so I can't even workout like I want to or do things that I want. Past few weeks, I've stayed inside all day sometimes because it's work then babysit right after. I haven't really been able to enjoy my 20s post college at all and I'm starting to feel time ticking and next thing I know I'll be 30 with kids of my own and won't be able to have the freedom that should have now. I don't save money because I'm paying as much or more than I would living outside of home. I can't bring anyone to the crib, literally telling women that I still live with fam makes me feel bummy at times. I feel like a little kid, not a grown man. And last thing, we're supposed to split the mortgage but some months, she doesn't pay at all or pays less than the amount that she's supposed to pay. I'm starting to get frustrated because I honestly don't know what to do, truly feel like I'm wasting my life away. Can't exactly move because she wouldn't be able to pay the house and I can't sell to her because her credit is so bad. What would y'all do here because I feel like I'm going to explode one day?