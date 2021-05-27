Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Facebook

My Random Quick Takes #2

freetheanimal.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow about add the Stanley Milgram Experiment and Stockholm Syndrome to the list? Really. Facebook “Fact Checked” that Babylon Bee satire bit. Fucktards. It ought to be wholly unconstitutional in Western nations for the government to use taxpayer’s own money to enrich private media companies in order to propagandize politicized messages to those very citizens….

www.freetheanimal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stockholm Syndrome#Western
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Facebook
Related
Facebookpopville.com

Random Reader Rant and/or Revel

You can talk about whatever is on your mind – quality of life issues, a beautiful tree you spotted, scuttlebutt, or any random questions/thoughts you may have. But please no personal attacks and no need to correct people’s grammar. This is a place to vent and/or celebrate things about daily life in D.C.
Softwaresnyk.io

Insecure Randomness

Github.com/rclone/rclone/backend/premiumizeme is a Rclone ("rsync for cloud storage") is a command line program to sync files and directories to and from different cloud storage providers. Affected versions of this package are vulnerable to Insecure Randomness. Due to the use of a weak random number generator, the password generator has been...
Technologyidownloadblog.com

iPadOS 15 improves note taking with Tags and Quick Note

The iPad lineup has a lot of strengths. Being able to use an Apple Pencil, for instance, to jot down notes quickly and easily is one of them. With iPadOS 15, which is set to launch later this year, Apple is aiming to make capturing your thoughts when you need to even easier. And, more helpful in general.
Advocacytrinityjournal.com

Time for Random Acts of Kindness

Have you ever been on the receiving end of a random act of kindness? I have. When I was financially struggling to run a private preschool, someone sent $35 cash in the mail, twice. An anonymous trucker left a giant tire for the kids to play on. Someone ahead of us at Burger King paid for our meal. Someone paid our bridge toll, back before FasTrak.
Texas Stateriver1037.com

Five Random Facts for Friday

Here are some random facts for you. 1. For the state of Texas to have the population density of New York City, every single person in the world would have to live there. 2. Reading silently to yourself is a relatively new development. People have been writing and reading for 5,000 years, but it’s only been socially acceptable to read alone and not out loud to a group for the past 300 to 400 years.
Musicdeadpress.co.uk

NEWS: Capstan share video for ‘Take My Breath Away // Noose’!

Progressive post-hardcore group Capstan have released a video for ‘Take My Breath Away // Noose’, the latest track to be taken from their forthcoming album, ‘Separate’. Guitarist Joe Marby had this to say about the track. “The lyrics are a little more dramatic and slightly more embellished retelling of my...
TV SeriesMySanAntonio

NBCUniversal Takes Format Rights for Canadian Hit Show 'Conversations With My Parents'

NBCUniversal Formats has acquired format rights for the Middle East, Asia and Eastern Europe for feel-good comedy “Conversations With My Parents.”. Based on Quebec entertainer François Morency’s best-selling book, “Conversations With My Parents” is a single-camera, weekly comedy show filled with colorful exchanges between the star — who is also a comedian — his parents, his brother and sister, and their entourage.
Family Relationshipsboxden.com

Is my mom taking advantage of me?

I was debating posting this in Reddit, but bx has some interesting perspectives. So I've lived with my mom since senior year of college and it's been interesting. Honestly, I had more than enough money to live on my own (6 figures plus and no student debt), but hit a problem in which I had to purchase the property that we were renting so I own the place that we stay in. It was a good deal because I could sell a good amount. My little sister is 3 and her father is a deadbeat and from I said this from the jump, idk why she had a child because it seems like she doesn't even want a child most of the time. That said, here's the problem, I'm going to be 25 this week. My past 3 years have mostly consisted of me babysitting a LOT like nearly everyday. Most of the time, I don't mind because I love my sister but I truly feel like this is BS. I work a pretty intense job WFH during the day and I'm practically unable to leave the house and I have to babysit the evenings nearly every night so I can't even workout like I want to or do things that I want. Past few weeks, I've stayed inside all day sometimes because it's work then babysit right after. I haven't really been able to enjoy my 20s post college at all and I'm starting to feel time ticking and next thing I know I'll be 30 with kids of my own and won't be able to have the freedom that should have now. I don't save money because I'm paying as much or more than I would living outside of home. I can't bring anyone to the crib, literally telling women that I still live with fam makes me feel bummy at times. I feel like a little kid, not a grown man. And last thing, we're supposed to split the mortgage but some months, she doesn't pay at all or pays less than the amount that she's supposed to pay. I'm starting to get frustrated because I honestly don't know what to do, truly feel like I'm wasting my life away. Can't exactly move because she wouldn't be able to pay the house and I can't sell to her because her credit is so bad. What would y'all do here because I feel like I'm going to explode one day?
Industryjohndcook.com

Random drug screening

Suppose in a company of N employees, m are chosen randomly for drug screening. In two independent screenings, what is the probability that someone will be picked both times? It may be unlikely that any given individual will be picked twice, while being very likely that someone will be picked twice.
EntertainmentConsumer Reports.org

An Interview With Tech Activist and Author Cory Doctorow

Imagine that you could take all the connections and information that you’ve built up on Facebook, and move them seamlessly to another social media platform that you prefer. You could even continue to interact with your Facebook friends from your new perch. Right now, you can’t do that. And as...
Internetthetechportal.com

Twitter stops “beating around the bush” and hires Chief Compliance Officer in India

Twitter and Indian government have been at odds for quite some time now, be it the farmers protest earlier this year, or the issue with the Congress toolkit. However, at the end of the day, the government has always come out victorious. This time is no different, and after much pushback, Twitter India has appointed interim Chief Compliance Officer, as directed by the new social media guidelines.
Internetmarketresearchtelecast.com

Media regulators check Google News Showcase for transparency

German media regulators are reviewing the Google News Showcase offer. The state media authorities announced on Wednesday at the request of the German Press Agency whether the offer has made its access conditions according to the State Media Treaty transparent. Content from participating press publishers is presented on the Google News Showcase portal, which has been offered by Google in Germany since autumn 2020.
InternetClick2Houston.com

India says Twitter knowingly not complying with local laws

NEW DELHI – The standoff between the Indian government and Twitter escalated Wednesday when the country’s technology minister accused the social media giant of deliberately not complying with local laws. Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said Twitter has chosen “the path of deliberate defiance” when it comes to following new...
Congress & CourtsEast Bay Times

Opinion: Big Tech is broken. But can Congress rein in its power?

The internet has been a great unifier, enabling people to join others around the globe in pursuit of common interests. And now, the internet’s largest platform operators — Facebook, Amazon, Apple and Google — are uniting Democrats and Republicans on the House antitrust subcommittee in pursuit of their common interest: reining in Big Tech’s power.
TV & Videosnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Ivory Hecker, Reporter Who Accused Network of ‘Muzzling,’ Previously Claimed Facebook and Twitter Censorship | #socialmedia

Ivory Hecker, a local news TV reporter who went off-script during a Monday broadcast and claimed her channel’s parent company, Fox, was “muzzling” her, has a history of pointing out what she feels is censorship. In 2020, she wrote on her Instagram account about material she says was unjustly removed from social media platforms.
Cell Phonesthenationalpulse.com

Facebook’s CCP-Linked ‘Fact-Checker’ is Now Censoring Stories Critical Of Zuckerberg-Funded Wuhan Lab Partners.

Lead Stories – a so-called “fact-checking” outlet partnered with both Facebook and the Chinese Communist Party-linked TikTok app – has launched a campaign to defend Wuhan Institute of Virology collaborator Ralph Baric after The National Pulse unearthed his 2018 remarks outlining how to “make money” from pandemics. Representing yet another...