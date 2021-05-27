Campbell Vaughn: It's the little things that can destroy your landscape

With so many little things going on in the landscape this time of year, I thought I would spend a little time on a few that we have been hearing around the office lately. Zoysia grass has been late to green up this year. The cool spring temperatures and possibly some fall large patch fungus damage has been prevalent. My advice is to rake as much dead leaf matter out as possible, water deep, fertilize lightly and give it a little time. I think with this heat, it is finally going to begin to look like the beautiful grass it is known to be in the next couple of weeks.